Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

The final results at the 3A State Softball Tournament were omitted.

Saturday, May 21Softball3A State Tournament @Buhl High School

Buhl 15, South Fremont 3

Homedale 11, Buhl 1 Third Place

Homedale 20, Weiser 10

Homedale 16, Weiser 6 Championship

BUHL — Kaycie Theurer finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs to carry the #6 Buhl Indians offense over #7 South Fremont Cougars in the 3A State Tournament at Buhl High School. Trinity Tvrdy was again on the mound for Buhl in her fourth game (three seven-inning games and one five-inning game) and got the well-deserved victory in five innings allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Haylie Angell took the loss for South Fremont lasting one-third of an inning allowing one hit and eight runs.

With the Buhl win over South Fremont, the Indians moved on to face Homedale in the third-place game. A win over the Trojans would put Buhl into the championship game against Weiser. Both teams put a run on the board in the first inning with neither team scoring until the Trojans scored four runs in the fourth and added six runs in the fifth inning with Buhl falling to the eventual champions. The Indians first and only run came on a home run by Tvrdy. Tvrdy took the loss for Buhl in four and two-thirds innings allowing 11 runs on nine hits and one strikeout. Theurer finished 1-for-2, Tvrdy 1-for-3 1RBI and Jenna Ambrose 1-for-2. Olivia Asumendi was the winning pitcher for Homedale in five innings allowing three hits and one run with seven strikeouts and Dani Sitts 2-for-4 2B HR 3RBIs led the Homedale hitters.

Sun Valley Community School

Results from state track & tennis day two results for the Cutthroats follows:

TrackGirls 4x100M Relay finished 4th in state with a time of 52.63. (Logan Lindstrom, Niki Cohen, Mia Hansmeyer, & Saba Grossman )

Ben Haynes finished 12th in the 1600M final with a PR of 4.54.94.

(Carey placed first & Murtaugh second. Three of the top four teams in the state came from our conference which is very impressive)

Many thanks to coaches Drennan Wesley, Ryan Rosmarin & Kellie Thomson for a wonderful season.

TennisGretel Huss & Campbell Spoor were Runners-Up in the Championship Mixed Doubles final.

Walker Spoor & Jack Colgate placed third in Boys’ Doubles.

Matt Carlin placed third in Boys’ Singles.

Brie Tobias was eliminated in the Girls’ Singles consolation quarter final.

Avery Griffin & Whitney Janotta were eliminated in Girls’ Doubles consolation quarter final.

Attie Murray & Amanda Dunn were eliminated in the Girls’ Doubles consolation quarter final.

(The Girls’ came home with the 4th place trophy as a team & the Cutthroat Boys’ as a team, placed second!

Many thanks to coaches Phil Huss, Kurt Almquist & Peter Samway for a very successful season.

Golf Twin Falls Golf Club is hosting the 75th Anniversary of the Ladies Magic Valley Amateur June 9 and 10, 2022. The cost is $75. for walkers $107 with cart. Continental breakfast and lunch both days. 9:00 a.m. shotgun both day. Awards luncheon following play Friday! Call to sign up at Twin Falls Golf Club 208-733-3326.

