Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Friday’s Results BaseballNorth Star 7, Glenns Ferry 4

Glenns Ferry lost to North Star despite outhitting them 7-6. Parker Martinez took the loss for the Pilots in four and a third innings allowing seven runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Nick Hernandez was 2-for-4 at the plate.

4A District Tournament

Jerome 4, Minico 3 Winner 4B to State

RUPERT – The final game of the 4A district tournament and the chance to earn the final spot to state was a battle between #4 Jerome and #3 Minico right to the last inning. Minico used a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game in the third inning and added its second run in the fourth on a lead off double by Brody Jasso, a steal of third followed by a steal of home. Trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth, the first Jerome run came on a homerun by Johnny Ramsey. The Tigers used an error, three singles and a sac fly to score two more runs taking the 3-2 lead and added one more run in the top of the seventh. For Minico in the home half of the seventh, following a lead-off walk to Koby Espinoza, two-out singles by Dax Sayer and Stockton Chandler scored Espinoza making the final score 4-3. Jerome starting pitcher Kobe Olmos pitched four innings allowing four hits, two runs with four walks and one strikeout. Logan Worthington got the win over three innings in relief striking out four and one walk. For Jerome, Hayden Gilmore 2-for-4 1RBI and Johnny Ramsey 1-for-4 HR 1RBI. Losing Minico pitcher Treyson Fletcher went six innings surrendering six hits, three runs with six strikeouts and two walks. Traver Miller pitched in relief and was also the leading hitter for the Spartans 2-for-4. The Tigers will travel to Bishop Kelly High School, Boise for the 4A State Tournament, May 19-21.

Softball Glenns Ferry 11, Wilder 1

After Wilder scored a run in the first inning, Glenns Ferry scored three in the first, five in the second two in the third and added one run in the sixth on the way to an easy victory over the Wildcats. Kambelle King 2-for-3 2B, Madi Fink 2-for-3 2-2B 3RBIs, and Dani Crane 2-for-3 1RBI led the Pilots at the plate. Winning pitcher Fink pitched a three-hitter allowing one run with 11 strikeouts in six innings. Marissa Puga was 2-for-3 for Wilder and Ciarah Barnett took the loss in five and two-thirds innings giving up nine hits, 11 runs with five strikeouts.

4A District Tournament

Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 4 Winner 4B to State

TWIN FALLS – #1 Twin Falls had to work hard to win the second spot to state over #2 Mountain Home. The Tigers combined two walks, two singles, two stolen bases, an error and a fielder’s choice to score three runs in the second and the Bruins picked up one run in the second. The Tigers scored one in the third with the aid of a Twin Falls error on a ground ball by Reece Floyd, a stolen base and a ground out. The Bruins put four runs home on the board in the home half of the third with an error by Mountain Home opened the door and with RBI singles by Kadence Boyd, McMurdie, Sydney Jund and Aubrey Fuchs. Twin Falls added two more runs in the fifth. Twin Falls winning pitcher Tara Call threw the complete seven inning game allowing only three hits and four runs with three strikeouts. Twin Falls finished with eight hits and leading the way was Sydney McMurdie 2-for-4 and Sydney Jund 2-for-3 1RBI. Maddie Keener 2-for-3 2B 1RBI led Mountain Home. With the win, Twin Falls qualified for the trip to 4A State Tournament in Coeur D’Alene at Post Falls High School May 20-21.

Saturday’s ScheduleBaseball3A—4B Filer vs (5B Snake River)—State Play-in game @Halliwell Park, Pocatello 11 a.m.

2A—4A Wendell vs 5B Bear Lake—State Play-in game @Halliwell Park, Pocatello, 1 p.m.

Softball3A—4B Buhl vs 3C Payette—State Play-in game @Mountain Home HS 1 p.m.

2A—4A Declo vs 5B Bear Lake—State Play-in game @Pocatello, OK Ward Park 1 p.m.

RodeoDistrict 6 – Burley

Tennis3A Districts (Sugar-Salem/Gooding/Sun Valley Community School-hosts) @Sun Valley Tennis Courts 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0