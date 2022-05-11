Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Tuesday May 10 Results

Baseball

3A District Tournament Filer 14, Buhl 4: FILER – #3 Buhl was eliminated from the 3A District Tournament by #2 Filer. Chase Rose started for Filer and went five and a third innings allowing for runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Jayme Ramos led off for Buhl and allowed seven hits and six runs over three and two-thirds innings with one strikeout. Remington Higley, Damian Craner and Jackson Allen pitched in relief. The Filer bats racked up 14 hits led by Jonah DeLeon, Wyatt Phillips and Rose all with multiple hits. For Buhl, Gabe Mahannah, Ethan Roland Ramos and Garret Theurer each had a hit. Filer moves on to state play-in game Saturday, May 14 @Pocatello 1 p.m.

2A District Tournament Wendell 18, Declo 4

(Five Innings): DECLO – Wendell Trojans defeated the Declo Hornets to win the 2A District IV Championship. Wendell had everything going right scoring 18 runs on nine hits. Wendell winning pitcher Zach Woodward surrendered four runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings. Declo starting pitcher Kyler Dalton allowed seven hits, nine runs with two strikeouts and four walks in two and a third innings. Kyden Murdock, Dalton Powell and Tregan Zollinger contributed time on the mound in relief. At the plate for the Trojans, Woodward helped the offense going 2-for-4 2-3B 6RBIs and Julian Ponce 2-for-5 2B 3RBIs. Zollinger was 2-for-3 2B 4RBIs and Powell 1-for-1 for Declo.

Softball

3A District TournamentFiler 11, Kimberly 6: BUHL –Jasmine Earl helped lead #2 Filer past #4 Kimberly going 2-for-4 including a double, triple and 4RBIs in eliminating the Bulldogs from the 3A District Tournament. Sydney Snyder led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Wildcats and allowed six hits and three runs over six innings, striking out four and walking zero. For Kimberly, Mallory Kelsey toed the rubber for Kimberly and went five and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits, striking out six and walking zero. Filer finished with 13 hits, led by Gracie Brooks 2-for-4 2B , Mariah Thomas 2-for-3 1RBI, Earl and Kamrin Barnes 2-for-3 2B 1RBI. For Kimberly, Kelsey 2-for-4 1RBI, Taylor Bishop 2-for-4 1RBI and Piper Goff 2-for-3.

Filer 10, Buhl 1: BUHL – After defeating Kimberly, the Filer bats were still hot as the Wildcats moved into the District Championship game. The Wildcats outhit the Indians 17-10 defeating #3 Buhl forcing a second title game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Filer. Snyder continued where she finished against the Bulldogs on the mound against Buhl and went three and a third innings allowing one run on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in the second win of the day. Xia Robles-Pierce and Gracie Brooks finished the game in relief. Mariah Thomas, Jasmine Earl and Snyder each had three hits in the game for Filer. For Buhl, Trinity Tvrdy pitched a complete game and allowed 17 hits and 10 runs with three strikeouts and one walk and leading the Indians bats were Demsi Strickler 2-for-3, Kaycie Theurer 2-for-3 and Jenna Ambrose 2-for-3 1RBI.

Wednesday, May 11 Schedule

Baseball

4A District Tournament

Game 5—#7 Mountain Home @#5 Canyon Ridge 3:30 p.m.

Softball

4A District Tournament

Game 5—#7 Minico @#5 Burley 4 p.m. Loser out

3A District Tournament

Game 7 – #3 Buhl @ #2 Filer at 5 p.m.

2A District Tournament

Wendell @ Declo 4 p.m.

Tennis

4A Districts @ Twin Falls 10 a.m.

Track

3A/2A District IV Championships @ Filer 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0