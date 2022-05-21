Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup:

Friday Results

Baseball

4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Twin Falls 2, Middleton 1: BOISE — #5 Twin Falls took down #1 Middleton in the semi-final of the 4A State Tournament at Bishop Kelly High School. Both the Bruins and Vikings got strong performances on the mound. Otho Savage allowed Middleton just three hits and one run with seven strikeouts. Robert Orloski started for the Vikings and allowed six hits and two runs over five and a third innings with five strikeouts. Savage and Jace Mahike each had two hits for the Bruins. Twin Falls will play in the Championship Game against #2 Bishop Kelly at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Pocatello 5, Jerome 0: BOISE—#8 Jerome was eliminated from the 4A State Tournament at Bishop Kelly High School by #4 Pocatello.

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Kimberly 10, Homedale 0: NAMPA — The Bulldogs eliminated Homedale from the 3A State Tournament at Northwest Nazarene University. Jackson Cummins threw a no-hitter recorded 12 strikeouts. The Bulldogs totaled 10 hits with Jackson Cummins 2-for-3, Jacob Cummins 3-for-4 2-2B 3B 3RBIs and Jordan Flameling 2-for-3 2RBIs. #2 Kimberly will play #8 Bonners Ferry on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the consolation final.

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa

Wendell 5, Orofino 1: NAMPA— The Trojans eliminated the Maniacs from the 2A State Tournament at Nampa Christian High School. Wendell will play Challis-Mackay at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the consolation final.

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

Glenns Ferry 14, Garden Valley 4: BOISE —Glenns Ferry eliminated Garden Valley from the 1A State Tournament at Capital High School. Glenns Ferry will play North Star on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the consolation final.

Softball

4A State Tournament @Post Falls High School, Coeur D’Alene

Twin Falls 12, Jerome 4

Twin Falls 9, Pocatello 6

COEUR D”ALENE —#2 Twin Falls defeated Great Basin conference foe #7 Jerome in the opening game of the 4A State Tournament at Post Falls High School. Tara Call was the winning pitcher for the Bruins allowing eight hits, four runs with two strikeouts and three walks and giving up a homerun to Lillyann Babcock. Jada Bos took the loss in four innings for Jerome giving up nine hit, seven runs with one strikeout and a homerun to Sydney McMurdie and Mady Arellano worked two innings in relief. McMurdie led the Bruins 3-for-4 3RBIs at the plate and Reagan Rex, Molly Hodge and Aubrey Fuchs each had two hits. For the Tigers, Kalia Thompson and Arellano each had two hits.

In the win over Pocatello, McMurdie pitched five and a third innings with eight hits and six runs with six strikeouts and gave up one homerun and Call came in relief and threw one and two-thirds innings allowing one hit, one run, two strikeouts and a homerun. Reagan Rex 3-3 1RBI led Twin Falls and Kadence Boyd, McMurdie, Hodge, Alivia Pizarro, Sydney Jund, Fuchs, Brooklyn Boyd, and Kaysha Willie each had a hit. McKinley Hill had three hits for Pocatello. Kirstine Kent pitched four and a third innings with eight hits and six runs and Taylee Rogers took the loss in one and two-thirds innings allowing three hits and three runs. With the Bruins win over Pocatello, Twin Falls and Bishop Kelly are the two undefeated teams in the 4A State Tournament and will play a winners bracket semifinal game at 10 a.m. on Saturday to get to the championship game

Jerome 9, Hillcrest 4

Vallivue 16, Jerome 1

COEUR D”ALENE— #7 Jerome was eliminated from the 4A State Tournament by #4 Vallivue.

3A State Tournament @Buhl High School, Buhl

Filer 7, Timberlake 2

Homedale 8, Filer 7

Weiser 8, Buhl 7

Buhl 11, Marsh Valley 10

Buhl 12, Filer 2

BUHL — #6 Buhl eliminated #4 Filer in the 3A State Tournament at Buhl High School. The Indians took the lead in the first inning with a run and never trailed scoring three in the second, two in the fourth and six in the fifth. Buhl outhit Filer 14-7 and was led by Demsi Strickler 3-for-4 HR 4RBIs, Trinity Tvrdy 2-for-4 1RBI and Meghan Montgomery 2-for-3 1RBI. Kaycie Theurer and Kimberly Sherman each had a Buhl homerun. Tvrdy pitching in her third game of the day, gave up seven hits, two runs with one strikeout. For Filer, Jasmine Earl 2-for-2 led the Wildcats at the plate and Gracie Brooks, Nikaela Higley, Mariah Thomas, Reegan Carter and Kamrin Barnes all had one hit. Sydney Snyder pitched two innings gave up six hits, four runs with one strikeout. Brooks, Earl and Xia Pierce all came in relief. Buhl will play #7 South Fremont in the consolation final at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

2A State Tournament @ Orofino High School, Orofino

St. Maries 9, Declo 5

Nampa Christian 21, Declo 6

OROFINO —The Declo Hornets opened the 2A State Tournament at Orofino High School with a loss to St. Maries and were eliminated by Nampa Christian.

1A State Tournament @Moscow City Fields, Moscow

Glenns Ferry 14, Greenleaf Friends 11

Glenns Ferry 9, Notus 6

Potlatch 12, Glenns Ferry 2

MOSCOW — #6 Glenns Ferry lost to Potlatch and will play the winner of #2 Notus/#5 Genesee at 12 p.m. Saturday for third place.

Rodeo

District 5 — Finals Jerome 10 a.m. Finals noon

Tennis

4A State Sites @Boise Racquet Club, Bishop Kelly High School, Fairmont High School 8 a.m.

3A State Sites @Ridgevue High School, Owyhee High School

Track

5A/4A State @Dona Larsen Park 9 a.m.

3A/2A/1A State @Middleton HS

Saturday Schedule Baseball

4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Game 11—#5 Twin Falls vs #2 Bishop Kelly at 4 p.m. Championship

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Game 9—#2 Kimberly vs #4 Snake River at 10 a.m. Consolation Final

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa

Game 9—Wendell vs Challis-Mackay at 9:30 a.m. Consolation Final

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

Game 9—Glenns Ferry vs North Star at 9 a.m. Consolation Final

Softball

4A State Tournament @Post Falls High School, Coeur D’Alene

Game 12—#2 Twin Falls vs #1 Bishop Kelly the two undefeated teams will play a winners bracket semifinal game at 10 a.m. to get to the championship game

3A State Tournament @Buhl High School

Game 11—#6 Buhl vs #7 South Fremont at 10 a.m. Consolation Final

1A State Tournament @Moscow City Fields

Game 9—#6 Glenns Ferry vs #5 Genesee at 12 p.m. for third place.

Rodeo

District 5 – Finals Jerome 10 a.m. Finals noon

Tennis

4A State Sites @Boise Racquet Club, Bishop Kelly High School, Fairmont High School

3A State Sites @Ridgevue High School, Owyhee High School

Track 5A/4A State @Dona Larsen Park 9 a.m.

3A/2A/1A State @Middleton HS

