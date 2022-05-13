Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Twin Falls Claims District title, and more

Thursday’sResults

BaseballGlenns Ferry 13, Horseshoe Bend 1

4A District Tournament

Twin Falls 3, Minico 1 District Champions

TWIN FALLS – The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Ben Tarchione laid down a sacrifice bunt scoring a run to break the tie giving the Bruins the lead in the win over the Spartans. Nolan Hardesty got the win for Twin Falls in seven innings allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts. Dax Sayer took the loss in five and two-thirds innings for the Spartans allowing 10 hits and three runs with five strikeouts. The leading hitters for Twin Falls were Hardesty, Wyatt Solosabal and Jace Mahike each with two hits. For Minico, Brody Catmull, Zairic Salazar and Klayton Wilson each had one hit. #3 Minico will host #4 Jerome on Friday at 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

Jerome 6, Canyon Ridge 5

HAILEY – Despite outhitting Jerome 10-8, Canyon Ridge was eliminated from the 4A district tournament. Jerome starting pitcher Aiden Wallace went six innings surrendering four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks and Nate McDonald pitched the last inning in relief for the Tigers. Canyon Ridge starting pitcher Kaydin Skaggs worked three and a third innings giving up seven hits, five runs with one strikeout and one walk. Aex Alcala pitched one inning with two strikeouts and four walks followed by Tyler Rutherford one and two-thirds innings. Each team posted single runs early and the Tigers added three runs in the third and two in the fourth. The Riverhawks added one in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. With two outs in the top of the seventh, McDonald walked Skaggs and Cole Rosas doubled driving home the fifth Canyon Ridge run. For Jerome, Johnny Ramsey 2-for-3 2B and Logan Worthington 2-for-4 were the leading hitters and for the leaders for Canyon Ridge, Cole Rosas 3-for-4 2-2B 1RBI and Gage Summerfield 2-for-4.

Jerome 2, Wood River 1

HAILEY – With the game tied 1-1 into the seventh inning, Jerome winning pitcher Johnny Ramsey hit a triple driving in Logan Worthington breaking the tie giving the Tigers the win over the Wolverines and eliminating #2 Wood River from the 4A district tournament. Both Ramsey and Wood River pitcher Erie Parris pitched strong games. Ramsey gave up three hits, one run with six strikeouts and four walks. Parris allowed six hits and two runs with nine strikeouts. At the plate for Jerome. Ramsey was 2-for-4 1RBI and Erie Parris 1-for-3, Clayton Elsbree 1-for-3 and Taven Puckett 1-for-3 led Wood River. #4 Jerome @#3 Minico on Friday 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

Softball 4A District Tournament

Jerome 8, Mountain Home 7 District Champions

MOUNTAIN HOME – Jerome starting pitcher Jada Bos got the win in seven innings allowing nine hits and seven runs with two strikeouts. Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel took the loss in seven innings giving up eight runs on ten hits and seven strikeouts. Autumn Allen 3-for-5 HR 2RBIs, Emma Allen 2-for-4 and Bos 2-for 4 and Lillyann Babcock 1-for-5 HR 2RBIs were the Jerome Tiger leading batters. For the Mountain Home Tigers, McDaniel 2-for-3, Makala Perez 2-for-4 2RBI and Orie Rau 2-for-4 1RBI. #2 Mountain Home @#1 Twin Falls on Friday 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

Wood River 16, Burley 6

TWIN FALLS – #2 Wood River eliminated #5 Burley in the 4A district tournament. Caroline Seaward threw three and a third innings giving up four hits, four runs with three strikeouts and gave up a homerun to Halli Vaughn and Makinzie Nelson threw two and two-thirds inning with three hits, two runs and three strikeouts. Vaughn took the loss in four innings allowing eight runs with eight hits and three strikeouts. Bella Hodam and Seaward were both 3-for-4 for the Wolverines. Kacy Garner and Laynie Campbell each had two hits for the Bobcats.

Twin Falls 13, Wood River 12 (Nine innings)

TWIN FALLS – It took nine innings for the #1 Bruins to win and in the process eliminate the #3 Wolverines. Winning pitcher Sydney McMurdie pitched four and two-thirds innings giving up 10 hits and nine runs with five strikeouts and Tara Call got in four innings allowing two hits, two runs with four strikeouts for the Bruins. For the Wolverines, Makinzie Nelson worked eight innings surrendering 14 hits, 11 runs with nine strikeouts and gave up a homerun to Aubrey Fuchs. Caroline Seaward got in a third of an inning in relief. Regan Rex was 3-for-6, Fuchs 3-for-4 and Molly Hodge 2-for-5 3RBIs for Twin Falls. Grendal Sprong 5-for-6 4-2B 5RBIs, Nelson 2-for-3 2-2B and Seaward 2-for-4 led Wood River. #2 Mountain Home @#1 Twin Falls on Friday 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

2A District Tournament Results Wednesday, May 11

Declo 15, Wendell 5 District Champions

4A Declo vs 5B Bear Lake—State Play-in game @Pocatello, OK Ward Park 1 p.m.

Friday’s Schedule

Baseball4A District Tournament

Game 9 –#4 Jerome @#3 Minico 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

Softball4A District Tournament

Game 9 –#2 Mountain Home @#1 Twin Falls 5 p.m. Winner 4B to State

RodeoDistrict 6 – Burley

Track4A GBC District Championships @ Canyon Ridge 1 p.m.

1A District IV Championships @ Murtaugh 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0