Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Golf

After the 36-hole tournament, May 16-17, the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats finished as the 2A state runner-up to the State Champion Cole Valley Christian Chargers. SVCS had a team score of 673, 33 strokes behind the 640 for the Chargers. This is the team’s highest place at state golf in school history. Declo also had a third place finish out of the nine schools.