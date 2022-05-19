 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Golf

State Golf

2A State Golf Tournament at Falcon Crest Golf Club, Kuna

After the 36-hole tournament, May 16-17, the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats finished as the 2A state runner-up to the State Champion Cole Valley Christian Chargers. SVCS had a team score of 673, 33 strokes behind the 640 for the Chargers. This is the team’s highest place at state golf in school history. Declo also had a third place finish out of the nine schools.

For the boy’s team, Jack Verhaeghe placed 10th overall with a score of 81-83; Wilson Baker, 15th with 81-86; George Murray, tied 16th with 86-83; Hank Moss, 18th with 87-85; and Kyle Cohen, 22nd with a score of 90-87.

On the girls’ side in her first state appearance, freshman Karlin McLean shot 104-98 and finished 14th.

Thursday, May 19 ScheduleBaseball

4A State Tournament @Bishop Kelly High School, Boise

Game 1—#8 Jerome vs#1 Middleton 10 a.m.

Game 2—#5 Twin Falls vs #4 Pocatello 1 p.m.

3A State Tournament @Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa

Game 3—#2 Kimberly vs #7 Fruitland 4 p.m.

2A State Tournament @Nampa Christian High School, Nampa

Game 2 – Wendell vs Firth 12 p.m.

1A State Tournament @ Capital High School, Boise

Game 4 – Glenns Ferry vs Genesee 6 p.m.

