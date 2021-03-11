Magic Valley percentage of Idaho COVID-19 cases hits new low

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley COVID-19 cases have been declining for 10 straight weeks.
The eight-county region has gone from more than 550 cases during the first week of the year to 92 from March 3 to March 9. Infections have fallen 84%.
Statewide, new infections have been falling, but not as consistently or dramatically as in the Magic Valley. Idaho had more than 6,300 cases in the first week of the year — that number has fallen to 1,954 cases during the last seven days, a 69% decrease.
New infection totals in the Gem State have been metronomically consistent for the last five weeks, always sitting between 1,850 and 1,970 cases.
The Magic Valley has never accounted for a lower percentage of Idaho’s COVID-19 cases. During the last seven days only 5% of the state’s cases came out of the region. South-central Idaho has often had disproportionately high case counts. For instance, back in May the Magic Valley was responsible for more than half of all Idaho infections.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are still low. On Monday, there were 130 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. That’s a stark decline from the nearly 500 statewide hospitalizations at the start of December.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had fewer than 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations each day during the last seven days. Those low numbers allow the hospital to operate normally. During the fall, the Twin Falls hospital had more than 50 COVID-19 admissions on some days, overwhelming the facility.
As of Wednesday 175,439 Idahoans had been fully vaccinated — that’s roughly 10% of the state. In the Magic Valley, 18,805 people have been fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 has now killed 252 people in the Magic Valley and 1,901 people throughout the Gem State.