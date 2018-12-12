BOISE — The Idaho Community Foundation’s Southwest Grants Panel has selected 125 southwest Idaho and central Idaho nonprofits, educational organizations and governmental entities to receive more than $346,000 through its competitive grant cycle.
Thirty-three organizations in Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties received grants totaling more than $93,000.
“Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for this generous grant,” Gretchen Spooner, Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind director of education, said in a statement. ISDB received $4,015 to pay for airfare, hotel and meal expenses for a group of deaf/hard-of-hearing high school students to attend an academic competition in Arizona.
“Our students have worked hard to qualify, and this generous grant allows the team to focus fully on preparing, studying and practicing for the competition instead of needing to dedicate time and energy to fundraising for the trip,” Spooner added.
Other grant recipients are:
Cassia County
- Burley Public Library — $1,500 to digitize reels of previously microfilmed Burley newspapers from 1941 to 1959 and upload them to the internet
- Oakley High School — $4,420 to provide seventh- to 12th-grade students with special knowledge and experience in cartography, earth science, environmental science, math, archaeology and technology
- Raft River Bookmobile — $4,000 to pay Box Elder County, Utah, to have their bookmobile make stops every other week in Malta and Almo
- Senior Junction — $5,000 to purchase paper products that will be used to transport meals to seniors who are home-bound
Gooding County
- Gooding Public Library — $1,000 to help provide a robotics program for Gooding youth
- Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theater Inc. — $3,000 toward the restoration of the historic Schubert Theatre
- Gooding Soil Conservation District — $968 toward bus travel, bus drivers and presenters’ mileage for the Little City of Rocks workshop
- Hagerman Joint School District #233 — $5,000 to create an innovative Academy of Agriculture and Food Science showcasing the links between food, fork and family in southern Idaho
- Hagerman Public Library — $2,500 for furniture and equipment
- Helping Hearts & Hands Inc. — $5,000 to buy nutritional food for the Foods for Kids program
- North Canyon Medical Center Inc. — $1,500 to provide warm meals, transportation and pay medical expenses for patients and their families
Jerome County
- Family Health Services Corporation — $2,000 toward the purchase of two vital stats units for the Jerome and Burley medical clinics
- Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area Inc. — $4,400 to purchase a range with griddle and two ovens
Minidoka County
- City of Heyburn — $5,000 for construction of an outdoor pickleball complex
Twin Falls County
- Buhl Joint School District — $2,500 to purchase parts, tools, team t-shirts and additional supplies needed for students’ construction of robots
- Fifth Judicial District CASA Program Inc. — $2,500 to reimburse CASA volunteers for the miles they drive to visit children
- Hansen Elementary School — $1,250 to purchase chairs to use for elementary awards celebrations and assemblies
- Hansen School District — $3,000 to help students achieve their goals physically and promote a healthy lifestyle by incorporating exercise into their daily routines
- Hansen School District — $3,000 to purchase, repair and store educational equipment, manipulatives, tools and developmental toys
- Idaho Foodbank Warehouse — $2,500 to support the Mobile Pantry program that provides food assistance to under-served communities
- Interlink Volunteer Caregivers Inc. — $2,000 to provide volunteers a mileage reimbursement to transport elderly, disabled and chronically ill citizens who cannot drive
- Jubilee House Inc. — $2,000 to fund counseling for women with addictions
- La Posada Inc. — $4,000 to provide underserved populations with temporary housing, utility bill assistance, food boxes and basic life necessities
- Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services Inc. — $1,200 to improve access to services for persons with disabilities
- Murtaugh Joint School District — $4,000 to provide preschool services to four-year-olds in the district
- Mustard Seed Ministries Inc. — $1,000 to help construct a kitchen and purchase equipment
- Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center Inc. — $2,400 to provide updated technology to efficiently and effectively manage the growing therapeutic riding center
- Rock Creek Food Pantry — $2,000 to provide food twice a month to homes in the Kimberly, Hansen, Eden and Hazelton areas
- Stanton HealthCare Magic Valley — $1,002 to purchase a laptop system to provide better record keeping, follow-up and improved access to reproductive healthcare
- Twin Falls County for Youth Safe House — $2,500 toward the purchase of furniture, bedding and supplies to create a more home-like setting to help youths to stabilize and recover
- Wellness Tree Community Clinic — $2,500 to help establish a monthly therapy outreach
- West End Senior Citizens Inc. of Buhl — $5,000 to continue to provide nutritious home-delivered meals weekly to home-bound seniors
Money for the grants comes from the Idaho Community Foundation’s Forever Idaho Funds. A donation of any amount can provide grants to nonprofits in your community — go to idahocf.org/current-future-donors/donate-now/forever-idaho.
The Idaho Community Foundation helps people of all income levels support causes that improve lives and communities in Idaho through the power of collective giving. With offices in three regions of the state and board members from all over Idaho, the group is connected to nonprofits and community leaders in all 44 counties. It makes it easy for individuals, families and others to create their own charitable fund or to support existing funds. For more information, go to idahocf.org.
