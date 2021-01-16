Magic Valley nonprofit announces a site for its children's museum

TWIN FALLS — It’s just a parking lot now, but, with a lot of money and a little imagination, the empty lot at Third Avenue and Idaho Street South will soon be transformed into a children’s museum.

Imagination is the operative word, says Paula Weeks, spokeswoman and board member of the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.

The mission of the museum is “to engage children of all ages and abilities in learning through imaginative play and discovery,” Weeks said in an email. The project will culminate in a 15,000-square-foot themed museum focused on science, technology, art, engineering and music.

The museum’s concept is the brainchild of co-founders Tennille Adams and Bethany Bell, who conducted the group’s first board meeting nearly three years ago. While searching for others who might be interested in such an ambitious project, the two women contacted Weeks.

The nonprofit’s board of directors has grown to a passionate group of 11 new and longtime residents, Weeks told the Times-News on Friday.

“We’ve had some phenomenal support from the city and community,” she said. Support for the project has so far totaled $150,000 — gained through the group’s “Founding 50” campaign to raise $150,000.