Magic Valley nonprofit announces a site for its children's museum

TWIN FALLS — It’s just a parking lot now, but, with a lot of money and a little imagination, the empty lot at Third Avenue and Idaho Street South will soon be transformed into a children’s museum.
Imagination is the operative word, says Paula Weeks, spokeswoman and board member of the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.
The mission of the museum is “to engage children of all ages and abilities in learning through imaginative play and discovery,” Weeks said in an email. The project will culminate in a 15,000-square-foot themed museum focused on science, technology, art, engineering and music.
The museum’s concept is the brainchild of co-founders Tennille Adams and Bethany Bell, who conducted the group’s first board meeting nearly three years ago. While searching for others who might be interested in such an ambitious project, the two women contacted Weeks.
The nonprofit’s board of directors has grown to a passionate group of 11 new and longtime residents, Weeks told the Times-News on Friday.
“We’ve had some phenomenal support from the city and community,” she said. Support for the project has so far totaled $150,000 — gained through the group’s “Founding 50” campaign to raise $150,000.
“We broke the campaign into 50 families and 50 businesses,” she said. “Businesses gave $2,000 each. Families gave $1,000.
“By reaching out to families and businesses we know, and sharing our vision, we hit our mark in December.”
The money will go toward funding the planning stages of the museum.
“It will get us started to build our design team and help with grassroots efforts,” Weeks said.
The group has yet to purchase the lot but is in negotiations with the property’s owner, the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency.
The URA has approved the property for redevelopment, Weeks said.
The next step is a “hefty capital campaign,” she said. “This is going to be a big project.”
The group hopes to have the museum open by 2024 in a neighborhood that includes the Gemstone Climbing Center, Jump Time Idaho, Main Avenue restaurants, and activities on the Commons.
“Downtown Twin Falls is the heart of our community,” Weeks said, “and the Children’s Museum of Magic Valley is eager and committed to becoming a vital part of this historical area.”