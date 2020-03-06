Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance

TWIN FALLS — A Magic Valley-based NAPA Auto Parts franchisee has changed the business’ health insurance plan, preventing same-sex spouses of employees from receiving health benefits.
The franchisee appears to have made the change after a new employee, Jacinda Teeter, tried to get her wife on the business’ health plan in February. According to Carrie Teeter, Jacinda’s wife, the change affects employees at local NAPA stores.
NAPA’s corporate office told the Times-News that individual franchisees are in charge of their business’ insurance plans. Twin Falls franchise owner Bob Dyson did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.
Jacinda Teeter started working at the Twin Falls NAPA in early January. When Carrie Teeter began filling out the health insurance forms online, she noticed that she wasn’t able to add herself as a spouse because the couple was of the same sex. Jacinda Teeter then brought the issue to NAPA’s human resources department. Two weeks later, the Teeters received a response.
On Feb. 28, the couple got a letter stating that the company had discovered an “error” in its health insurance plan. The letter states that starting May 1, the business’s health insurance will cover spouses only of the opposite sex. Additionally, the letter states that the plan will be excluding elective abortions starting May 1.
“It was shock at first,” Teeter said about her emotions after reading the letter. “It made my blood boil. I was angry and hurt at the same time.”
According to Carrie Teeter, her wife was told the change was made for religious reasons.
“They actually are changing their plan and their wording just so they don’t have to cover me,” Carrie Teeter said. “They are changing it simply to discriminate against us and exploit us.”
Insurance intricacies
NAPA Auto Parts is owned by the Genuine Parts Company. No one at the Genuine Parts Company’s national office was willing to talk on the record about a local franchisee preventing spouses of same-sex employees from receiving health insurance.
An employee at the company’s national human resources office, who asked that her name not be used, said NAPA allows spouses of same-sex couples to receive health insurance. But that applies only to corporate-owned stores.
Franchisees can make their own decisions regarding health insurance.
Bob Dyson is the CEO and general manager of many NAPA stores, including the one in Twin Falls, according to a 2013 story in the Idaho Business Review.
For 14 years, a bill to add the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act to protect LGBTQ residents has been introduced or discussed in some capacity at the Legislature.
The 2013 story says Dyson was CEO for 18 stores under the Dyna Parts NAPA Auto Parts umbrella. Dyna Parts’ website lists 27 locations throughout Idaho, northern Nevada and eastern Oregon. The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office lists Dyson as the owner of Dyna Parts, headquartered in Twin Falls.
Carrie Teeter said she believes the clarifications to the company’s health care plan will apply to employees at all of Dyson’s locations.
Law experts said it’s probably legal to discriminate based on sexual orientation in this case. That’s because the business is private and self-insured. Self-insured businesses pay out benefits from their own funds — when an employee under the Dyson health plan gets sick, it’s not an insurance company paying for the doctor’s visit. Employees at self-insured businesses aren’t paying into a big insurance company’s pool, they’re paying into a pool managed by their employer.
University of Idaho Law Professor Richard Seamon said that, as far as he can tell, federal law prohibits insurance companies from discriminating based on sexual orientation.
But being self-insured, the same rules don’t apply to Dyson’s NAPA locations.
Seamon also said that even though the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage five years ago, that ruling probably doesn’t apply here.
“It doesn’t really govern what private, non-governmental people, like a business owner, can do,” Seamon said.
On top of that, “There’s no constitutional right for an individual to have his or her same-sex spouse included on the insurance,” Seamon said.
Idaho doesn’t have a strong history of fighting sexual orientation discrimination. Seamon said that, to his knowledge, Idaho has anti-discrimination laws, but those laws do not offer protection based on sexual orientation. Some Idaho cities have ordinances preventing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
In this instance, a decision to block spouses of same-sex employees from receiving health benefits might not even be subject to Idaho law.
“Self-funded plans … are not regulated by the state, and do not have to follow state law,” Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said.
But the situation probably isn’t that simple. ACLU Executive Director Leo Morales said this is a clear example of discrimination, both based on the Idaho Human Rights Act and federal law. Add the Words, Idaho, an activist group, has worked for the past decade to add sexual orientation discrimination language to the Idaho Human Rights Act.
“It’s situations like this that should remind Idaho legislators why it’s so important to amend the (Idaho) Human Rights Act to make it even more clear why discrimination based on someone’s gender identity or sexual orientation should not be tolerated in the state,” Morales said.
Legal experts emphasized that it’s difficult to understand fully the legality of the decision to prevent spouses in same-sex partnerships from receiving health insurance.
“My sense has always been that even if a company didn’t particularly believe that it was appropriate, religiously, to be in same-sex unions, I think historically we’ve never allowed that to trump the fair employment laws once they’ve been read to prevent discrimination,” University of Idaho Law Professor John Rumel said.
The law could become clearer soon. Rumel noted that there are three cases before the Supreme Court right now that, while not directly applicable, could play some role in discrimination law as it pertains to the Teeters’ situation.
From a legal standpoint, Rumel said, the question might come down to a private business’ legal right to discriminate based on its sincerely held religious beliefs versus an individual’s right to not be discriminated against.
“Right now I don’t think the question is completely resolved,” Rumel said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions about it.”
Still fighting
Carrie Teeter has faced challenges because of her sexuality before. When she lived in Utah, she was fired for being gay, she said. She also struggled to get a driver’s license and passport in Utah because the state wouldn’t accept her legal name as legitimate, even though she’d gotten married legally in another state.
“It’s not the first time we’ve run into an issue being gay,” she said. “But it’s shocking that our marriage has been legal for five years now, and it feels like we’re running into all the same problems that we thought we were past.”
Carrie Teeter said that she has filed a complaint with NAPA’s corporate office, reached out to the American Civil Liberties Union and contacted a lawyer.
She said her wife is scared that calling out NAPA will get her fired. And the Teeters, who have two young boys, ages three and nearly-one, can’t afford to lose Jacinda’s paycheck.
Even though she’s worried about how pushing back against NAPA’s insurance changes could affect her wife and family, she says it has to be done.
“I feel like someone has to stand up,” Teeter said. “Because things don’t change when people stay quiet and don’t stand up for things that are wrong. Just because it’s legal right now, it’s not OK.”