Magic Valley missing persons database

Jerome County

Circumstances: He was last seen when he left home to go camping. He never returned and hasn’t been heard from since. His vehicle, a teal 1977 Ford-F150 XLT pickup disappeared with him. His truck was found about three weeks after his disappearance by a rancher moving coves in a stand of trees in the Sawtooth National Forest. There were no signs of him at the scene and there were no indications of his whereabouts. Some of his favorite camping sites are in the Pin, Couch Summit, Big Smokey, South Hills, Sun Valley and Stanley areas.