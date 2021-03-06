Magic Valley missing persons database

The following names are on the Idaho State Police Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse lists or were provided to the Times-News by law enforcement agencies. According to the clearinghouse, they represent only a percentage of the people who are actually missing because some people have not been entered into the database or missing person reports weren’t filed. Contact law enforcement in your area or the clearinghouse at 208-884-7137 for more information.
Blaine County
Fern Alexandra Baird, 63, Park City, Utah; last seen Oct. 19, 2020, in the Prairie Creek Trailhead, north of Ketchum.
Description: 5’5”, 115 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and carrying a black fanny pack. She is an experienced hiker but not known to do technical hikes or mountaineering.
Circumstances: She was last seen at the trailhead around 1 p.m., her 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was found at the Prairie Creek parking area but there are multiple hiking options from the trailhead.
Contact: Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 208-788-5555. Baird’s family is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her return.
Richard Willis Bendele would be 53, of Burley; last seen Nov. 17, 1996.
Description: 5’11’, 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes
Circumstances: Bendele hasn’t been seen since hunting in the Laidlaw Park area. His vehicle was located in that area.
Contact: Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 208-788-5555
Robert Ralph Swaner would be 84; last seen June 27, 2001.
Description: 5’9”, 180 pounds, blue eyes, brownish-gray hair, mustache, partial sideburns
Circumstances: Swaner’s car was found abandoned at Fisher Creek in Custer County.
“...65-year-old Robert “Stubby” Swaner, of Bellevue, remains missing after disappearing in June near Fisher Creek north of Ketchum in Custer County. His vehicle was found. Swaner is a borderline diabetic and also is manic-depressive and requires medication,” according to a September 2001 Times-News article. Known as a “free spirit” who often hiked alone in the backcountry for enjoyment, Swaner’s disappearance was not considered alarming, since he was an experienced hiker.
Contact: Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 208-788-5555
Cassia County
Jerrod Cole Chriswell would be 16; last seen on April 10, 2020.
Description: 5’5, 120 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes
Contact: Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 208-878-2251
Floyd Dorsey would be 78; last seen Oct. 21, 1961.
Description: 110 lbs. He was 19 years old when he disappeared and was wearing a red front-zip sweatshirt, blue jeans, boots and was carrying a rifle.
Circumstances: He disappeared while hunting deer in the Monument Peak area.
Contact: Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 208-878-2251
Gooding County
Fred D. Miller would be 118 if alive; last seen on Aug 17, 1968.
Description: 5’10”, 175 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes
Circumstances: Miller was last seen in the company of two hitchhikers driving a 1960 white four-door rambler with Idaho plate 2G 1488.
Contact: Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, 208-934-4422
John Davis would be 99 if alive; last seen July 7, 2002.
Description: 5’10” 146 lbs, white hair, blue eyes
Circumstances: He walked away from a nursing home in Gooding County. He has tattoos on his right and left calves.
Contact: Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, 208-934-4422
Louis Neguelouart would be 82; last seen Dec. 13, 1985.
Description: 6’1”, 200 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes
Circumstances: Neguelouart’s vehicle was found abandoned 15 miles north of Las Vegas on Highway 93. It was impounded by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Jan. 20, 1986.
Contact: Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, 208-934-4422
Jerome County
Craig Delay Barnett would be 49; last seen July 25, 2019.
Description: 5’7”, 180 lbs., blond hair, hazel eyes. He has a mole on his right cheek and a tattoo of a wizard on his right thigh.
Circumstances: He was last seen when he left home to go camping. He never returned and hasn’t been heard from since. His vehicle, a teal 1977 Ford-F150 XLT pickup disappeared with him. His truck was found about three weeks after his disappearance by a rancher moving coves in a stand of trees in the Sawtooth National Forest. There were no signs of him at the scene and there were no indications of his whereabouts. Some of his favorite camping sites are in the Pin, Couch Summit, Big Smokey, South Hills, Sun Valley and Stanley areas.
Contact: Jerome Police Department, 208-324-4328
Lilian Diaz-Gomez, 21, last seen March 6, 2020.
Description: 5’2”, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. She has a one-inch scar on her right arm and a six-inch scar on her abdomen.
Contact: Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, 208-595-3300
Orlando Ramirez would be 26; last seen Sept. 1, 2016.
Description: 5’10”, 180 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, light brown skin, scar on his abdomen, left calf and wears glasses
Contact: Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, 208-595-3300
Patrick J. Beavers would be 48; last date of contact April 3, 1997.
Description: 5’10”, 180 lbs., white male, brown hair, hazel eyes, he was last seen with a full beard and his eyes are light sensitive and he may be wearing dark wrap-around glasses and a black coat.
Circumstances: According to a Times-News article in 1997, about 40 people, including members of the Jerome County Search and Rescue, Jerome County Sheriff’s deputies and Jerome Police officers, searched an area south of Jerome, including the north rim of the Snake River Canyon. A boat on the river and a light airplane were also used in the search.
“He cut up his identification card, left his wallet, rifle, coat and tax forms, along with a note. ’My Will,’ he wrote at the top. ’Mom gets everything. Sorry but my time here is up. Love you all, no blame. Exsept (sic) my own. P Beavers.”
Contact: Jerome Police Department, 208-324-4328
Robert Alan Johnson would be 48; last seen March 12, 2018.
Description: 5’8”, 220 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes. He has tattoos “Lilly Bug” on his arm, “Emma” on the other arm, letters “MB” on his left chest.
Contact: Jerome Police Department, 208-324-4328
Luis Rodriguez-Hernandez would be 57; last seen July 4, 2005.
Description: 5’0”, 140 lbs.; black hair, brown eyes.
Circumstances: Rodriguez-Hernandez was seen at 8:30 a.m. the day he went missing, when he left for work in Jerome County and reportedly was seen leaving work at 4:30 p.m. that day, although his employer said he didn’t show up for work. His wife told police it was highly unusual for him to not come home. His truck was found at a Las Vegas Walmart parking lot about two weeks later.
Contact: Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, 208-595-3300
Lincoln County
Ruben David Felix would be 26; last date of contact was at age 2, Feb. 23, 1997.
Description: 2’6”, 32 lbs., 2 years old, sandy hair, blue eyes. He has a scar on his right wrist and last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue sweatpants with brown hiking boots.
Circumstances: He was last seen sitting in his family’s front yard drinking his bottle. His stepfather went inside for a moment and when he came out the child was gone. No remains have been found. Some people theorized that the boy fell into a nearby river and drowned or that he was kidnapped and sold.
Contact: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 208-886-2250
Minidoka County
Dustin Brent Younger would be 41; last seen March 16, 2020.
Description: 5’5”, 140 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes.
Circumstances: The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office searched a location on the Declo D hill, where his vehicle was located. The location has difficult terrain.
Contact: Rupert Police Department, 208-434-2330
Twin Falls County
William Ehret Dew III, 30, last seen Dec. 25, 2020.
Description: 6’1”, 300 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes. He has short hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue and red Pendleton jacket, jeans rolled at the bottom lined with plaid, a carbon-type watch and he has a tattoo on his right shoulder of “Honor & Cross”.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Rylee Jordan Lindsey, 17; last seen Jan. 4, 2021.
Description: 5’11”, 180 lbs., long blond hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black and white tie-dye shirt and black hoodie.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Samantha Rose Lindley would be 20; last seen Dec. 1, 2019.
Description: 5’9”, 140 lbs., red hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt and blue jeans. She has strawberry-colored hair past her shoulders and her right lip is pierced.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Salvador Vargas Martinez would be 54; last seen April 14, 2017.
Description: 5’6”, 180 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. He has short hair and a tattoo of initials on his arm.
Circumstances: He was last seen at his home with family.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Kevin Jay Bowman would be 43; last seen Nov. 25, 2010.
Description: 6’0”, 170 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.
Circumstances: Bowman went missing from Twin Falls but detectives found several people who thought he was leaving the area. Bowman’s family in California said he never arrived. Sometime after he went missing, his vehicle was found abandoned outside Wells, Nevada.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357, or Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, 208 736-4110
Maria Medel would be 27; last seen Feb. 11, 2009.
Description: 5’1”, 123 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, red shirt and black sweatpants.
Circumstances: Police believe she and her mother moved to Mexico, but her family has not removed her from the missing persons list.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Diego Ivan Martinez, 17; last seen Aug. 18, 2020.
Description: 5’11”, 140 lbs., black hair, hazel eyes; hair is longer with bangs, possibly pulled up in a bun, black square glasses, ears are pierced.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Roman Joel Martinez, 15; last seen Nov. 24, 2020.
Description: 5’2”, 120 lbs., short curly black hair, brown eyes. Has a scar on his earlobe.
Contact: Twin Falls Police Department, 208-735-4357
Thomas Randall Hedgecock, would be 68; last seen, May 24, 2004.
Descripton: 5’7”, 220 lbs., blond hair, hazel eyes.
Circumstances: Hedgecock’s damaged vehicle was found on May 31, 2004, at the bottom of an embankment near the Snake River. A search of the river was unproductive. Police said he was possibly seriously injured. An air ambulance helicopter searched the area around 1562 River Road E. near Buhl that night, but he was not found. Twin Falls County Search and Rescue units, helicopters and divers searched the scene for a body. Authorities weren’t sure whether Hedgecock was in the vehicle at the time it went off the road.
Contact: Filer Police Department, 208-326-4123