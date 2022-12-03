Magic Valley loves its free yogurt

TWIN FALLS — Motorists snaked their way through the College of Southern Idaho parking lot Saturday morning seeking a valued prize — cases of Chobani yogurt.

Chobani has made it a tradition to hand out thousands of cases of yogurt each December, in what is “our most special, and probably favorite annual event,” said Alyson Oüten, director of external communications.

The company opened the largest yogurt plant in the world in Twin Falls in 2012, and appreciates the support from the community.

“We wouldn’t be the company we are at Chobani without the support,” Oüten said.

She expected to hand out 5,000 cases of product, including Chobani Flips and the traditional yogurt cups of various flavors.

Chobani employees and volunteers efficiently took care of the long lines of cars. A person posted on social media that he was in and out in 12 minutes. Other motorists took considerably longer, but the wait was seemingly well worth it.

It’s the eighth year of the yogurt giveaway.