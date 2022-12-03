 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Magic Valley loves its free yogurt

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Motorists snaked their way through the College of Southern Idaho parking lot Saturday morning seeking a valued prize — cases of Chobani yogurt.

Chobani has made it a tradition to hand out thousands of cases of yogurt each December, in what is “our most special, and probably favorite annual event,” said Alyson Oüten, director of external communications.

Chobani gives away thousands of cases of yogurt each December in Twin Falls to show its appreciation for community support.

The company opened the largest yogurt plant in the world in Twin Falls in 2012, and appreciates the support from the community.

Chobani gives $20k in scholarships to 4 Magic Valley students

“We wouldn’t be the company we are at Chobani without the support,” Oüten said.

She expected to hand out 5,000 cases of product, including Chobani Flips and the traditional yogurt cups of various flavors.

Chobani employees and volunteers efficiently took care of the long lines of cars. A person posted on social media that he was in and out in 12 minutes. Other motorists took considerably longer, but the wait was seemingly well worth it.

People are also reading…

It’s the eighth year of the yogurt giveaway.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radio Rondevoo is no more

Radio Rondevoo is no more

An excavator continued to clear the site of the former Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Twin Falls. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News