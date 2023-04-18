As the public comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project draws to a close this week, local and state lawmakers delivered three resolutions opposing the wind energy proposal to the Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office on Tuesday.

Magic Valley Energy and LS Power have applied for a right-of-way permit from the BLM to construct the Lava Ridge project, which could site up to 400 wind turbines on public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties.

At a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, Lava Ridge would be the largest wind energy project on public lands and the second-largest facility in the United States while doubling the amount of wind energy produced in Idaho. Magic Valley Energy estimates the prioject could power 360,000 to 600,000 homes.

The public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement opened Jan. 20, and ends Thursday.

Legislators deliver resolution opposing Lava Ridge BLM Twin Falls region director Mike Courtney, front left, accepts the resolution adopted by the Idaho State Legislature against the Lava Ridge…

Legislators from four Magic Valley districts handed House Concurrent Resolution 4 to BLM Twin Falls region director Mike Courtney. The resolution was adopted unanimously by both the Idaho State House and Senate, and urged the BLM to select Alternative A, the “no-build” option.

"I was tickled pink it went through ... unanimously,” Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, the resolution's sponsor, told the Times-News in a phone call. “Not many things move through the Legislature unanimously, so I’m quite proud of that happening.”

The same week the Senate voted to adopt the resolution, seven Idaho counties signed a joint resolution urging suspension of Lava Ridge and future wind energy projects on public lands.

Twin Falls Commissioner Jack Johnson ceremonially delivered that joint resolution to the BLM, as well.

Nelsen said all these things happening in conjunction gives a sense of momentum.

“Maybe its the wind at the back of everybody pushing the opposition along” Nelsen said. “We hope that’s true, but it’s still down to a federal decision.”

The BLM won’t release the total number of comments until all have been tabulated, cataloged and entered into the record. Nelsen said he heard the BLM has received over 6,000 comments.

"Frankly it's like, if you don't vote, you don’t have any right to complain,” Nelsen said. “The hope is they really do take into consideration the local community’s opinions.”

A collection of Lava Ridge stories See more coverage of the Lava Ridge proposal from the Times-News.