Magic Valley leading Idaho in new COVID-19 cases by far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — More than half of Idaho’s COVID-19 cases this month have come out of the Magic Valley.

Twin Falls, Jerome, Lincoln, Gooding, Camas, Blaine, Minidoka and Cassia counties have had 255 new COVID-19 cases between May 1 and May 19, according to the South Central Public Health District.

That’s 54% of Idaho’s 470 new cases in May. During the past week, the region has had 106 (55%) of the Gem State's 192 new cases. Between May 18 and 19 the Magic Valley accounted for 37 of the state's 40 new cases.

Case jumps in several Magic Valley counties

Since the pandemic began, no county in Idaho has had more COVID-19 cases per capita than Blaine County — 509 of the state's 2,509 total cases have come from there. But there have been just 12 new cases there in May. Blaine County has observed stricter lockdown measures than other parts of the state.