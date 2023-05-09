TWIN FALLS — Community members are invited to join police officers and their families Saturday as they pay tribute to the service of law enforcement members and remember the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen will be the keynote speaker at the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, and other local dignitaries will be in attendance for the presentation of police week proclamations and a reading of the list of Idaho’s fallen officers.

The third week in May is designated as National Police Week.

Seven Magic Valley law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty: Joshua Eggleston, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; James Moulson and Phillip Anderson, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office; Craig T. Bracken, Twin Falls Police Department; Henry C. Givens, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office; Robert S. Walton, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office; and Thomas Russel, Twin Falls Police Department.

A free picnic lunch will be provided by the Lighthouse Christian Church.