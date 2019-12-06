TWIN FALLS — ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, and these days that means lots of online orders and packages delivered to doorsteps in anticipation of Christmas morning.
With those deliveries can come an increase in package thefts and home burglaries.
“There is typically a slight increase in these over the past several years during the holiday season,” said Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk. “I think a lot of people have purchased those Ring doorbell systems and home security cameras are more affordable, so more people are putting in these things as a deterrent for some of these crimes and it seems to be working.”
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said his department hasn’t experienced any package thefts or home burglaries related to the holiday season yet.
“Knock on wood,” Kingsbury added.
Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall echoed Kingsbury’s comment. “Where we do see increased activity during the holidays is the number of domestic disturbances and alcohol/drug influence type calls,” Hall said.
“The trend in property crimes could change as Christmas approaches, but we won’t know that until after the first of the year,” Hall said.
You have free articles remaining.
Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department noted that a few package thefts are usually reported over the course of the holidays, but no such calls have been received so far.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has received two calls in December for burglaries, according to spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
“Burglary is often a crime of opportunity,” Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said. “If something is left out in the open or accessible, it just takes a moment for someone to seize on that opportunity. We historically see a rise in crimes of that type around the holidays, as packages are left on porches or in vehicles.”
So far, in Blaine County, Sheriff Steve Harkins hasn’t seen any reports of package thefts yet. “We have had some recent burglaries that are under investigation,” Harkins said. “I don’t really attribute them to the holiday season.”
In Gooding County, Sheriff Shaun Gough hasn’t seen anything out of the ordinary so far this season.
“We would still like to remind everyone to lock their vehicle, keep valuables out of view, and please do not drink and drive,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King.
“As far as burglaries, if people don’t advertise they are out of town on social media, it really helps curb that issue,” Oppedyk said. “Letting a trusted neighbor know you will be gone so they can watch your house, not posting pictures of yourself in Hawaii on the beach and saying when you will be home, and even contacting your local law enforcement agency and requesting home checks are ways to curb these crimes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.