TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District kindergarten registration continues. The district now has online registration, so you can fill out all forms needed to enroll your kindergartner at tfsd.org/parents/enrolling-your-student. Attendance zone maps can be found there as well. 

Students must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child’s original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency: current utility bill, rental agreement, house sales agreement, etc. Check with your school to see if your child needs to do a pre-kindergarten screening.

School phone numbers and remaining kindergarten open house times are listed below:

Bickel — 208-733-4116 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday

Harrison — 208-733-4229 — 5 to 6 p.m., May 8

Lincoln — 208-733-1321

Morningside — 208-733-6507

Oregon Trail — 208-733-8480

Perrine — 208-733-4288 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday

Pillar Falls — 208-732-7570

Rock Creek — 208-732-7565

Sawtooth — 208-733-8454 — 9 to 9:30 a.m., Thursday

Spring registration for kindergarten is important for planning purposes and the success of new students. Children with parents who wait until the last minute to register may miss valuable instruction days, or classrooms may have to be rearranged due to changing enrollment numbers.

Wendell

WENDELL — Wendell School District kindergarten registration will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Call to make an appointment at 208-536-6611.

To enter kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.

Bring your child’s state certified birth certificate, completed immunization records and proof of address such as utility bill.

Kimberly

KIMBERLY — Kimberly School District kindergarten registration will take place at each elementary school:

  • Stricker Elementary — 6 to 7:30 p.m., April 29, 900 Polk St. W., 208-423-7800, ext. 1
  • Kimberly Elementary — 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 6, Intermediate Building at 141 Center St. W., 208-423-4170, ext. 5

Children must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child’s original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency.

Minidoka County

RUPERT — Acequia, Heyburn, Paul and Rupert elementary schools will hold kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.

To register, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. Bring an up-to-date immunization record and the child’s state certified birth certificate.

Each child will take a kindergarten readiness test on the day of registration. For more information, call the school your child will be attending. 

