Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District kindergarten registration will begin Monday. Parents can register in the following school offices:
- Bickel — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Harrison — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment
- Lincoln — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Morningside — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oregon Trail — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Perrine — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Pillar Falls — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rock Creek — 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Sawtooth — 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Call your neighborhood school for more information or to determine which school your child will be attending.
The Twin Falls School District now has online registration, so you can fill out all forms needed to enroll your kindergartner at tfsd.org/parents/enrolling-your-student. Attendance zone maps can be found there as well. Many schools want you to do this before you visit the school; call your neighborhood school to see what they prefer.
Students must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child’s original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency: current utility bill, rental agreement, house sales agreement, etc. Check with your school to see if your child needs to be present during the registration process to do a pre-kindergarten screening.
The phone numbers and kindergarten open house times for each school are listed below:
- Bickel — 208-733-4116 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 22
- Harrison — 208-733-4229 — 5 to 6 p.m., May 8
- Lincoln — 208-733-1321 — 4:30 to 5 p.m., Thursday
- Morningside — 208-733-6507 — 3:15 to 4 p.m., Thursday
- Oregon Trail — 208-733-8480 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday
- Perrine — 208-733-4288 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 23
- Pillar Falls — 208-732-7570 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday
- Rock Creek — 208-732-7565 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday
- Sawtooth — 208-733-8454 — 9 to 9:30 a.m., April 25
Jerome
JEROME — Jerome School District kindergarten registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome School District Gym, 125 Fourth Ave. W. Jefferson and Horizon staff will be co-hosting this event to make the process easier for families.
To enter kindergarten, children must turn five on or before Sept. 1. Bring your child’s official birth certificate, completed immunization record and proof of Jerome residency which includes name and physical address as from a utility bill, rental or lease agreement, property tax statement, mortgage statement, homeowners or renter policy.
Wendell
WENDELL — Wendell School District kindergarten registration will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22 and 23 and from 4 to 7 p.m. April 24. Call to make an appointment at 208-536-6611.
To enter kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1.
Bring your child’s state certified birth certificate, completed immunization records and proof of address such as utility bill.
Minidoka County
RUPERT — Acequia, Heyburn, Paul and Rupert Elementary schools will hold kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3.
To register, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. Bring an up-to-date immunization record and the child’s state certified birth certificate.
Each child will take a kindergarten readiness test on the day of registration. For more information, call the school your child will be attending.
Kimberly
KIMBERLY — Kindergarten registration for Kimberly and Stricker elementary schools will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 7.
All children will register at Kimberly Elementary School. Students who’ll attend Kimberly Elementary will register in the school’s cafeteria; students attending Stricker Elementary will register in the primary gym.
Bring your child’s state-issued birth certificate, their updated immunization record and proof of residency — an official form such as an electric bill with your address on it.
