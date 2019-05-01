Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District kindergarten registration continues. The district now has online registration, so you can fill out all forms needed to enroll your kindergartner at tfsd.org/parents/enrolling-your-student. Attendance zone maps can be found there as well.
Students must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child’s original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency: a current utility bill, rental agreement or house sales agreement, for example. Check with your school to see if your child needs to do a pre-kindergarten screening.
School phone numbers and remaining kindergarten open house times are listed below:
- Bickel — 208-733-4116
- Harrison — 208-733-4229 — 5 to 6 p.m., May 8
- Lincoln — 208-733-1321
- Morningside — 208-733-6507
- Oregon Trail — 208-733-8480
- Perrine — 208-733-4288
- Pillar Falls — 208-732-7570
- Rock Creek — 208-732-7565
- Sawtooth — 208-733-8454
Spring registration for kindergarten is important for planning purposes and the success of new students. Children with parents who wait until the last minute to register may miss valuable instruction days, or classrooms may have to be rearranged due to changing enrollment numbers.
Kimberly
KIMBERLY — Kimberly Elementary kindergarten registration will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Intermediate Building at 141 Center St. W. For more information, call 208-423-4170, ext. 5. For information about Stricker Elementary kindergarten registration, call 208-423-7800, ext. 1.
Children must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child’s original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency.
Minidoka County
RUPERT — Acequia, Heyburn, Paul and Rupert elementary schools will hold kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
To register, children must be five years old on or before Sept. 1. Bring an up-to-date immunization record and the child’s state certified birth certificate.
Each child will take a kindergarten readiness test on the day of registration. For more information, call the school your child will be attending.
