TWIN FALLS — When Haroon and Lubna Rashid opened Magic Valley Kidney Institute eight years ago, their focus was on offering more choices to patients.
Now, the couple has also decided to focus on family, but will leave their practice in good hands, they said.
As of Oct. 31, the Rashids will turn over operation of the institute to Comprehensive Kidney Care of Pocatello.
The couple is moving to Florida to be closer to family, Lubna Rashid said.
"We just want to express our thankfulness to our patients for making our practice successful," she said.
When the Rashids came to Twin Falls, they wanted to open an independent kidney care and dialysis office not affiliated with St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
"We wanted to give more choices to patients," Lubna Rashid said.
The couple's whole purpose, she continued, was to offer a higher level of treatment.
When they decided to move, they wanted to be sure their patients could still have that care.
"It was very hard to recruit anyone to the Twin Falls area," Lubna Rashid said. "We tried our best and got the new nephrologists to come in."
While some changes may be made, the Rashids are confident the transition will happen smoothly.
The contact information for the institute will remain the same, Lubna Rashid said. For information, call 208-733-0422.
