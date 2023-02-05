‘Art Talks’ series continues Thursday in Hailey

The Hailey Public Library’s “Art Talks” series will continue Thursday with a presentation from art educator Kathryn Zupsic, on the life of Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt.

The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Town Center West, across from the library at 116 S. River St.

“Klimt was born in 1862 and trained and worked as a classical painter until tragedy beset his family when he was about 30 years old,” Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “After this time, his style became more personal and was even considered pornographic by some. … Because of the subject matter, this presentation may not be suitable for young children.”

Zupsic, who splits her time between Ketchum and Glenns Ferry, has been an art educator for over 25 years, working as a docent and lecturer for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the de Young Museum, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

CSI’s Herrett Center to host STEAM event in March

The Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho is accepting registration for its STEAM Camp-In overnight event for students in grades 3-5, scheduled for March.

Cost is $50 per participant. The program is designed to teach students about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) topics in a fun, engaging environment, according to a news release.

The program will begin Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. and end the next day at 9 a.m. Students will “camp” in the museum galleries, sleeping beneath a mammoth, mummy or African masks, the release said.

To register, go online to herrett.csi.edu to download the form, or stop by the Herrett Center. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come basis.

Also:

The voting of Idaho lawmakers fell from No. 7 last year to No. 23 in national conservative rankings released last week from the Center for Legislative Accountability , based on analyses of voting of all 7,400 state legislators in the U.S. No lawmaker from the Magic Valley was among the 34 statewide to vote “in-line with the conservative position at least 80% of the time,” according to the CLA news release.

, based on analyses of voting of all 7,400 state legislators in the U.S. No lawmaker from the Magic Valley was among the 34 statewide to vote “in-line with the conservative position at least 80% of the time,” according to the CLA news release. The Magic Valley Iris Society will host its annual spring meeting on Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hong Kong Chinese Cuisine, 163 Cheney Dr. W., Twin Falls. Information: www.magicvalleyirissociety.com.

