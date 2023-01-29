Magic Valley in brief

AARP Foundation to provide free tax preparation help

The AARP Foundation will begin tax preparation assistance through its free Tax-Aide program beginning in February at three locations in the Magic Valley.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer-based tax preparation service, and all volunteers are IRS-certified. AARP membership is not required.

Assistance will continue through the end of tax season at these locations, by appointment only:

Twin Falls (Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Rd. E.):

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 208-751-9189.

Jerome (Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave.):

Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except second Thursday of each month. Call 208-751-9189.

Glenns Ferry (Veterans Memorial Hall, 132 E. 5th Ave.):

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 208-590-2594.

For more information, go online to the AARP Idaho website at https://states.aarp.org/idaho/.

DL Evans donates $2,625 to Boys & Girls Club of Rupert

D.L. Evans Bank has gifted $2,625 to the Boys & Girls Club of Rupert as part of its donation initiative program, according to a news release.

The Rupert club, which provides after-school services for elementary students in the Minidoka County School District, was nominated by Dan Gammon, the vice president and senior commercial loan officer at the North Burley branch.

The donation initiative provides D.L. Evans Bank employees with an opportunity to nominate their favorite non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah, the news release said.

To volunteer or donate to the Rupert club, go online to https://bgcmv.com/our-clubs/rupert-club/.

Also:

The Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St., Ketchum, is hosting “The Color of Sound

“ through March 18. The exhibition explores the relationship between art and the neurological phenomenon of synesthesia. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Idaho author

Julie Weston will read from her fifth book, “Moon Bones,” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Hailey Town Center West, 116 S River St. in Hailey. Her visit is hosted by the Hailey Public Library, 208-788-2036 or

.

IDACORP shareholders have donated $25,000 to The Salvation Army, joining

Idaho Power

customer contributions of $171,000, for the 2022–23 Project Share season, according to a news release. The money provides energy-bill assistance to neighbors in need throughout southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

(To submit local news briefs and events, email TWF.Frontdoor@magicvalley.com.) TIMES-NEWS