2 face drug charges after Twin Falls traffic stop

TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls residents face drug charges after a Twin Falls County deputy pulled over a vehicle and found marijuana inside, court records say.

Aaron Taylor Gauthier, 25, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, along with grand theft charges relating to a handgun that had been reported stolen that was found in the car.

Kayla Knowles, 19, faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The deputy pulled over the car, a Chevrolet Malibu, on Jan. 22 near Kimberly Road and Hankins Road after noticing the driver and passenger were in a reclined position, as if they were trying to hide from law enforcement. The vehicle was also not staying in the correct lane.

Gauthier was found with marijuana in his shirt pocket, and more than $1,700 was recovered from the car’s center console, records say. A search of the trunk yielded a backpack with other small baggies of marijuana, along with a digital scale and THC vape.

A gun, a .380 caliber pistol, had been reported stolen and was found in a backpack in the trunk, records say. A serial number filed off but another serial number on the gun was still legible, records say.

Gauthier posted a $50,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 17.

Knowles posted a $300 bond and a pretrial conference is set for March 7.

Police: Man holds suspect at gunpoint after vehicle theft

A man accused of stealing a Tesla from a home near Dierkes Lake didn’t get far as the owner tracked him down and convinced him to return the vehicle, then held him at gunpoint until police arrived, court records say.

Daniel Scott Deane, 33, is charged with stealing the car at about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 27 from Hidden Lakes Drive. The owner got into another vehicle and followed Deane, catching up to him and convincing him to return the vehicle, records say.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found the homeowner was detaining Deane with a shotgun.

Deane was rambling “incoherently,” court records say, and he was charged with grand theft, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on $150,000 bond and a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing has been set.

Twin Falls man faces multiple sex charges

TWIN FALLS — A southern Idaho man faces multiple sex charges stemming from incidents dating as far back as 2013, court records say.

Jake Nathaniel West, 45, of Twin Falls, is charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in either 2013 or 2014, along with more recent accusations of indecent exposure, disseminating material harmful to a minor and destruction of evidence.

In early January, West was accused of sending a nude photo of himself to a girl living out of state, and later trying to delete the photo and social media account from his phone. He is also accused of exposing himself to two girls in a separate incident.

West is being held on $100,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 10.