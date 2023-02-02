City of Rocks earns Dark Sky Park certification

The City of Rocks National Reserve in Almo has received full certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association.

With no artificial lighting, City of Rocks preserves the night sky with minimal light pollution, much like the Shoshoneans and their ancestors or the immigrants on the California Trail might have experienced in their times, according to a news release.

"Experiencing the dark skies in City of Rocks is truly magical," Tara McClure-Cannon, IDA’s acting superintendent Tara McClure-Cannon said in the release. "It brings the past to life in ways that you just can't experience during the daylight hours. To know that you are camping in the same spot that people camped for thousands of years and looking up at the sky without modern light pollution – basically seeing the same sky as our ancestors – is an awe-inspiring moment."

City of Rocks, which receives over 120,000 visitors annually, is now among about 200 locations to gain recognition from the International Dark Sky Places Program. To learn more, go online to www.darksky.org/conservation/idsp.

CSI meal service gets boost from St. Luke’s, SelectHealth

The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging will resume weekend meal service in March for 175 seniors across the Magic Valley, thanks to a $32,760 donation from St. Luke’s and SelectHealth.

The weekend service was discontinued Nov. 1 due to demand, inflationary pressures and budget constraints, reducing the number of meals weekly from seven to five per person, according to a news release.

“Food insecurity impacts many families in Idaho, and it remains one of our top community health areas of focus at St. Luke’s. We are pleased to support the CSI Office on Aging and its many home-delivered meal partners to continue their weekend service for vulnerable seniors in our communities,” Kyli Gough, community health manager at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, said in the release.

The donation from St. Luke’s and SelectHealth will provide financial support to reinstate weekend meal service in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties through June 30, the news release said.

Preservation Twin Falls hosts ‘History at the Barn’

Preservation Twin Falls will host three events in February and March as part of its “History at the Barn” humanities series, sponsored by the Idaho Humanities Council.

The programs include a dinner and presentation, beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session. The series is held at the Mountain View Barn in Jerome, 392 E. 300 S.

Feb. 9 – “Borah and Church: The Shaping of U.S. Foreign Policy,” by Russ Tremayne, professor emeritus of history at the College of Southern Idaho.

“Borah and Church: The Shaping of U.S. Foreign Policy,” by Russ Tremayne, professor emeritus of history at the College of Southern Idaho. March 9 – “A Conversation with Dr. Mark Fiege,” by Wallace Stegner, chair of Western American Studies at Montana State University.

“A Conversation with Dr. Mark Fiege,” by Wallace Stegner, chair of Western American Studies at Montana State University. March 30 – “Women in Idaho History,” by Dr. Samra Culum, assistant professor of education at the College of Southern Idaho.

For more information, go online to www.preservationtwinfalls.org.

(To submit local news briefs, email TWF.Frontdoor@magicvalley.com.)