Idaho gas prices up 15 cents from last week

There’s pain at the pump again for Gem State drivers: Gas prices are up 15 cents from a week ago, according to AAA Idaho.

The average for a gallon of regular in Idaho was $3.60 on Monday, the 12th highest price in the United States. The national average, meanwhile, dropped four cents from a week ago, to $3.47.

“Gas prices have been climbing across the U.S. since the beginning of the year, but the big surge hit other parts of the country first. Now, the other shoe has dropped, with price hikes reaching Idaho,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “With a mixed economic outlook and the continued prospect of winter weather, pump prices could be on a real roller-coaster this week.”

The most expensive gas prices are in Hawaii ($4.91), California ($4.62) and Washington ($4.14), Texas ($3.08) has the lowest average price, according to AAA.

The average in Twin Falls, meanwhile, was $3.66, up 20 cents from last week. The per-gallon price across the Magic Valley on Monday ranged from $3.39 in Burley to $3.89 in Ketchum and Hailey, according to GasBuddy.

Simpson lands $1.55M for Shoshone health center

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson on Monday announced that the Family Health Services Community Health Center, under construction in Shoshone, has received $1.55 million in federal funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden in December.

The health center, which will include a four-unit ambulance bay and the county’s only helipad, will “greatly expedite access to emergency care,” and reduce “health disparities often inherent in rural communities,” Simpson said in a news release.

The Lincoln County Commission thanked Simpson for including the Shoshone center in the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill at through Community Project Funding.

The health center is projected for completion in early 2024, Aaron Houston, CEO for Family Health Services, said in the release.

First Federal Foundation gifts nearly $40K in Magic Valley

The First Federal Foundation has announced nearly $40,000 in monetary donations to eight non-profit organizations in the Magic Valley as part of its December 2022 grant cycle.

The foundation has now awarded more than $1.3 million to local charities and other groups, according to a news release. The latest grant recipients are as follows:

The Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley (indoor play structure)

Kimberly High School (softball equipment)

Magic Valley Marlins (new timing system)

Morningside Elementary School PTO (portable sound system)

The Optimist Club of Twin Falls (Idaho Coats for Kids)

Tough Enough to Wear Pink (tablets and laptops)

Twin Falls Lions Club (vision screening machine)

United War of South Central Idaho (ADA portable aquatic lift)

