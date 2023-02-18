Rescue personnel respond to crash in canyon

TWIN FALLS — A man was airlifted to a St. Luke’s hospital after a 1:40 a.m. Saturday crash that involved a vehicle going off the Shoshone Falls grade, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, Twin Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s responded to the crash, police say.

2 die in I-86 crash east of Burley

Two Payette women died Friday afternoon after a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 86 east of Burley, police say.

A 47-year-old was eastbound, along with three passengers, at 1:39 p.m. in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe near milepost 10 when the vehicle went off the right shoulder, swerved, came back onto the roadway, then again veered off the right shoulder, hit a culvert and rolled, the Idaho State Police said.

The driver and a 26-year-old passenger died in the crash, while two other passengers received injuries. A 71-year-old woman from Fruitland was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance and a 26-year-old woman from Payette was taken by air ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.