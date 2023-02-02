Heyburn man sent to prison for raping child

A Heyburn man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl.

German J. Turcios-Rosales was sentenced in Minidoka County District Court by Judge Jonathan Brody to 10 years of fixed time and 10 years indeterminate at the Idaho Department of Correction on Jan. 24, according to court documents.

Turcios-Rosales pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office. Under the agreement the prosecutor dismissed two rape charges and one charge of child sexual abuse of a minor under age 16.

He was given credit for 64 days spent in jail and ordered to pay $1,340 in restitution to the victim, court costs of $545.50, provide DNA samples and register as a sex offender.

Turcios-Rosales was charged after a man called police when he walked in on Turcios-Rosales raping the child on Dec. 12, 2021, according to court records.

Rupert man sent to prison for child rape

A Rupert man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a child.

Jeremy Lewis Dudley was sentenced by Minidoka County District Judge Jonathan Brody to five years fixed time and 5 years indeterminate at the Idaho Department of Corrections on Jan. 17, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape under a plea agreement and, in exchange, the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

He was not ordered to pay victim restitution but he was ordered to pay $545.50 in court costs, give a DNA sample and register as a sex offender.

He was given credit for serving 450 days in jail.

He was charged in October 2021 after police were called regarding a female child that had been sexually assaulted.