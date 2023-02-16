Sparklight donates 50 Chromebooks to Jerome school

Sparklight recently donated 50 Chromebooks to Summit Elementary School in Jerome as part of the internet provider’s mission to provide technological tools for students, according to a news release.

In the past nine years, Sparklight has donated more than 2,6000 Chromebooks to Title I schools and community centers in its local markets, the release said.

“The donated Chromebooks from Sparklight make it possible for new students to have access to a computer as soon as they enroll and they will also enable us to replace older or damaged computers for existing students,” Summit Principal Eva Meyerhoeffer said in the release. “These Chromebooks provide students with access to online libraries to improve their reading, and online math websites to develop their knowledge of fact fluency. Students will also be able to view online experiments or participate in virtual field trips to historical sites too far away to visit in person.”

Through such donations, Sparklight General Manager Russ Young said the company is “helping ensure students achieve academic success, which benefits the communities where we live and work for the long-term.”

Ketchum library to host author Rachel Louise Snyder

Rachel Louise Snyder, an award-winning author and advocate for women’s issues, will return to The Community Library in Ketchum on Thursday, Feb. 23, to discuss her upcoming book, “Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir.”

In her book, Snyder shares her own personal account from teenage runaway to reporter on the global epidemic of domestic violence, according to a news release from the library. Her presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is recommended to save a seat.

“We first brought Rachel to the valley last fall in collaboration with The Advocates,” Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education, said in the release. “We loved having her here, and her enthusiasm for our community was evident.”

Snyder will be in Ketchum as a Writer-in-Residence at the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House and Preserve, where the library hosts writers year-round.

The library is located at 415 Spruce Ave. For information, call Williams at 208-806-2621 or email mwilliams@comlib.org.

DL Evans Bank announces executive leadership changes

John V. (J.V.) Evans, III, became chief executive officer of D.L. Evans Bank on Jan. 5, taking over for John V. Evans, Jr., who had served in the role since 1985.

Evans, Jr., who joined the bank in 1979 and has played a key role in its growth from two branches to 38 across southern Idaho and northern Utah, will continue as president of the company, according to a news release. He has served in that role since succeeding his father, former Idaho governor John V. Evans, Sr., in 2014.

“Being a family-owned and employee-owned bank, we are very proud of our company and family history,” Evans III said in the release. “We are grateful to be able to serve our communities. We have remarkably talented leaders and employees working for our company and I am excited for the future.”

In the release, Evans, Jr. called Evans III’s appointment as CEO “an exciting milestone for our company and I believe his expertise and knowledge will lead the Bank to further growth while nurturing the company culture.”

– Times-News