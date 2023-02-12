Twin Falls County gets $4M in Rock Creek project funding

Twin Falls County has received $4 million in funding for the Rock Creek Restoration and Water Quality Project as part of the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden in December, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson announced last week.

The project is designed to enhance water quality through sediment removal and total phosphorus reductions from agricultural runoff, according to a news release, while also improving fish and wildlife habitat and urban outdoor recreational opportunities.

“We are grateful for Congressman Simpson’s efforts to help the City of Twin Falls improve Rock Creek and overall water quality in our area,” Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce said in the release. “In partnering with the Twin Falls Canal, we will be able to make long-term water improvements that will enhance water quality and benefit fisheries, wildlife, and recreational opportunities.”

Additionally, Simpson said the Rock Creek project would help alleviate flooding issues in and around Twin Falls that have been ongoing “for several years now.”

Hailey library to host Craters of the Moon presentation

The Hailey Public Library will host a presentation on Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve from its retired chief of interpretation and education on Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Town Center West.

In his new book, “People of the Moon,” Ted Stout shares his unique perspective after working the final 17 years of his career at the lava fields about 45 minutes from the Wood River Valley.

“Craters of the Moon is a fascinating place in every season and has a rich geological and cultural history,” Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “Ted really knows the Monument and will share many personal stories. He’s also conducted extensive research and tracked down incredible historical images.”

Town Center West is across from the library at 116 S. River St. For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036, or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

BLM to restrict public trails access in Wood River Valley

The Bureau of Land Management will restrict public access to portions of the Wood River Valley near Hailey to protect wintering wildlife, beginning Wednesday.

The restrictions will apply primarily to south-facing slopes from North Picabo Road to East Fork/Triumph, including Buttercup Ridge, according to a news release. Signs have been posted at all access points.

Trails at Quigley Road, Blaine County Recreation District, Quigley Loop, Toe-of-the-hill in Hailey, Olympia Gulch, Triumph Trail and the flat trails at the base of the hills in Old Cutters will remain open, according to the release.