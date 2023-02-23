Local students win DAR scholarship awards

The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded $1,325 in scholarships to students from 12 Magic Valley high schools.

The DAR Good Citizens program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, according to a news release.

The chapter winners: First place — Olivia Sturgill, Kimberly High School; second place — Sara Robertson, Declo High School; third place — Tori Albritton, Filer High School; and honorable mention — Jordyn King, Magic Valley High School.

Other school winners were Makayla Hughes of Canyon Ridge, Katie Mecham of Carey, Caitlynn Black of Glenns Ferry, Hannah Skinner of Hansen, Hope Payton of Oakley, Katie Ward of Raft River, Suzette Rodriguez of Shoshone, and Kate Cummings of Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls chapter also presented awards to winners of an American History Essay Contest and Junior American Citizens short story, postage stamp and poetry contest at its February reception.

Alexis Bailey, an eighth-grader at O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls, won first place for her grade level at both the chapter and state levels in the American History Essay Contest. Her essay is now in consideration in a six-state Northwest Division contest. She also won the JAC short story contest for her grade.

The short story winner for sixth grade was Laura Farmer from Filer Intermediate School.

A family of homeschooled students from Shoshone won several honors in the postage stamp design contest, including Vashti Owens for first grade, Japheth and Phoenix Owens for seventh grade, and Kemorale Owens for 10th grade. Kemorale also won first place in the grade-level poetry contest.

Unity Alliance, Hispanic chamber host Women in Motion

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho and the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a one-day conference next month to celebrate women in business, self-care and community.

The second Women in Motion conference will be Saturday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Registration is open for participants ($135) and vendors ($150) online at www.idhispanicchamber.org.

Wendell Mayor Rebecca Vipperman and transformational leader Vashon Moore will be keynote speakers at the event, themed as “From Mess to Message.” Other presenters will include Susie Rios, Kim Brookman and Melissa Wintrow.

Breakfast and lunch included. For more information, call Alejandra Hernandez of the Unity Alliance at 208-969-1766.

Also:

The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 560 Hampton Dr., Heyburn, to share design plans for the Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. For more information, call 208-387-7012 or email stephanie.borders@hdrinc.com.

will host an open house on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 560 Hampton Dr., Heyburn, to share design plans for the Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. For more information, call 208-387-7012 or email stephanie.borders@hdrinc.com. The Hailey Public Library is starting two language-learning programs: Neighborly Spanish (Feb. 27-April 3, noon-1 p.m.) and Intercambio (weekly, beginning Feb. 28, 6-7 p.m.) at Town Center West, 116 S. River St. For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

is starting two language-learning programs: Neighborly Spanish (Feb. 27-April 3, noon-1 p.m.) and Intercambio (weekly, beginning Feb. 28, 6-7 p.m.) at Town Center West, 116 S. River St. For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org. Charles Friedman, who has over 15 years of experience in commercial, consumer and residential lending, has been appointed as vice president commercial and mortgage loan officer at the Ketchum branch of D.L. Evans Bank.

– Times-News