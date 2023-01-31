Magic Valley in brief

Burley Public Library receives $3,000 grant from Sparklight

Sparklight has awarded a $3,000 grant to the Burley Public Library through its Charitable Giving Fund, which annually donates nearly $250,000 to local nonprofit organizations served by the Cable One family of brands, according to a news release.

The library, which provides a variety of programs to heighten cultural awareness and to encourage reading and lifelong learning, received the grant to help fund a digital literacy class.

“The Burley Public Library is excited to have been awarded this grant from Sparklight. With these funds, we will partner with the Idaho Women's Business Center to create and facilitate a digital literacy class,” Tayce Robinson, the library’s director, said in the release. “This class is designed to help underserved populations to gain knowledge and access to tools, enabling them to succeed in their goals. The class will create well rounded community members who are better able to engage in the technological world we live in.”

Applications for the 2023 spring grants will open April 1 and run through April 30. For information, go online to the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund at www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

‘Spirit of Red’ on display at Magic Valley Brewing Pub mall

The “Spirit of Red” exhibition, from local artist Judi Thietten, is on display through Feb. 28 in the mall at Magic Valley Brewing Pub, 125 Main Ave W. in Twin Falls.

Thietten will be in the mall on Saturday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet and to talk about the exhibition, which “embodies smooth, flowing, fields of color with elegant brilliance in various sizes,” according to a news release. All artwork is painted with an acrylic pour method.

“I needed to brighten things up a bit for myself so I decided to use various shades of red from dark and muted to show-stopping red. They play around with golds on black or white and made my home pop with color over the holidays,” Thietten said in the release. “I was having so much fun and so excited about the outcomes, I just didn’t know when to stop!”

To learn more about Thietten’s work, go online to www.judithiettenart.com.

Also:

The Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Residency & Performing Arts Series will continue on Thursday, Feb. 16, with the seven-piece band Sammy Miller & The Congregation at The Argyros, 120 S. Main St., Ketchum. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, go online to www.svmoa.org.

The Idaho Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants up to $25,000 for nonprofits, schools and other qualified organizations in south-central Idaho. Deadline is March 1. For information, go online to www.idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/grants, and click "statewide."

(To submit local news briefs and events, email TWF.Frontdoor@magicvalley.com.)