Gooding's Little Wood River Project lands $2.6M in funding

The city of Gooding will receive $2.6 million in federal funding secured by Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden in December to begin the replacement of the walls of the Gooding Canal.

“The City of Gooding has been waiting a long time for this project to be completed, with the threat of major flooding looming every year,” Simpson said in a news release announcing the funding. “This is something I’ve been working on since I came to Congress two decades ago, and, after several starts and stops, I am greatly encouraged that we are finally seeing momentum on this important flood control project.”

The Little Wood River Project will replace walls of the channel that flows through Gooding. Many sections of canal wall, constructed in the 1930s, have already failed, not only increasing the risk of localized flooding but undermining the integrity of nearby public roads, according to the release.

Gooding Public Works Director Larry Bybee thanked Simpson for offering “intelligent solutions” to finally secure funding for the project through the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill included in the spending package.

“Congressman Mike Simpson has been in our corner and looking out for us,” Bybee said in the release.

Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho to host first Jerome event

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho will host its first unity event in Jerome on Saturday, Feb. 25, a celebration of Mexican culture through keynote speakers, entertainment and dinner.

The Community Unity Table will feature three keynote speakers: Bob Naerebout, government affairs director for the Idaho Dairymen’s Association; Justin Vipperman, a history instructor at the College of Southern Idaho; and Cesar Perez, the director of CSI’s Jerome center and the school’s Hispanic community liaison.

The Community Unity Table event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E. For more information, go online to www.unityalliancesi.org.

Sun Valley Lodge keeps AAA Four Diamond status

Sun Valley Lodge & Sun Valley Inn was one of just seven Idaho properties to earn Four Diamond designation from AAA for 2023, the travel service announced this week.

The second-highest designation from AAA recognizes “next-level service and amenities,” according to a news release. Sun Valley has been a Four Diamond property since 2005.

Four other Idaho hotels joined Sun Valley on the list: Grove Hotel Boise and Inn at 500 Capitol in Boise, The Coeur d’Alene Resort and Shore Lodge in McCall. The only two restaurants to make the cut were Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood in Boise and Beverly’s in Coeur d’Alene.

Also:

The monthly meeting of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will be Monday at noon at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. For more information or questions, call 208-732-0360.

will be Monday at noon at Loong Hing Restaurant, 1719 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. For more information or questions, call 208-732-0360. St. Luke’s Magic Valley is accepting online grant applications for its 2022-23 Community Health Improvement Fund through March 9. For information or to apply, go online to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF.

