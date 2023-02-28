Jerome’s Tory Lemoine earns Eagle Scout Award

Tierleon (Tory) Lemoine, 17, the son of Joseph and Shawna Lemoine of Jerome, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His Court of Honor will be March 13 at the home of his maternal grandparents in Jerome.

Lemoine is a third-generation Eagle Scout, following his grandfather Russell Howell III and Great-Uncle Charles Howell, and his uncles David and Michael Howell. For his Eagle Scout project, Lemoine helped place new military memorial flag poles at the Jerome Cemetery.

Lemoine is a junior at Jerome High School, where he competes on the Tigers’ swimming, bowling, track and field, chess and e-sports teams.

Hailey library to host ‘Lesson from the Coop’

Kristin Fletcher of the Hailey Public Library and Amy Mattias from the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience will talk about their first year of raising chickens during a presentation title “Lessons from the Coop,” on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Center West in Hailey.

“With egg prices what they are these days, raising chickens has become popular again,” Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “Amy and I both wanted to raise healthy and happy ‘girls’ and eat delicious eggs. We each bought our first baby chicks about a year ago and have been exchanging notes ever since.

“Amy lives in a rural setting and has about 15 hens and I live in the middle of Bellevue with five hens. We thought people might be interested in learning from our different experiences.”

Town Center West is located at 116 S. River St. For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

Also:

The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (CAFE), a joint project between the University of Idaho and the Agriculture Research Service’s facility (USDA-ARS) in Kimberly, has received $1 million in funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden in December, Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson announced last week.

(CAFE), a joint project between the University of Idaho and the Agriculture Research Service’s facility (USDA-ARS) in Kimberly, has received $1 million in funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden in December, announced last week. Angela Johnson and Larae Saufley , organizers of the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial, were recently honored by the Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for their efforts to create an event promoting patriotism and commemorating the lives of Americans who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

and , organizers of the 2022 Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial, were recently honored by the Twin Falls Chapter of the for their efforts to create an event promoting patriotism and commemorating the lives of Americans who were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho this week is $3.67, down 2 cents from a week ago but up 21 cents from a month ago, according to AAA Idaho . The Gem State’s price is ninth highest in the U.S., behind Hawaii, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska and Utah.

. The Gem State’s price is ninth highest in the U.S., behind Hawaii, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska and Utah. Idaho Power presented a $100,000 donation to the Jerome County Commission on Monday to support the country’s Shoshone Falls overlook project, according to a company news release.

– Times-News