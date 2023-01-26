Magic Valley in brief

Magic Valley Arts Council hosts Friday open house

The Magic Valley Arts Council will host an artists’ reception and open house Friday night for the Human Form and Off the Path exhibitions at the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Pl. The free exhibitions features work from guest artists and authors.

The Full Moon Gallery is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 734-ARTS (2787).

Seedling trees available for sale in Mini-Cassia area

The Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the Mini-Cassia area are selling seedling trees and shrubs to help homeowners who are interested in starting a living windbreak or property border.

Seedlings come in bundles of 5 for $20, plus tax. Available trees are Norway Poplar, Lombardy Poplar, Colorado Blue Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper. Shrubs available are Smooth Sumac, American Plum, Nannyberry, Elderberry, Common Purple Lilac and Blue Arctic Willow.

To receive an order form by email, send a request to ewcswcd@gmail.com or minidokaswcd@gmail.com. Order forms are also available at www.minicassiaswcd.com. Mail orders to the Burley office (1361 E. 16th St., Burley, 83318) or the Rupert office (85 E. Baseline, Rupert, 83350).

Tax commission to offer free tax-filing webinar

The Idaho State Tax Commission and the Taxpayer Advocate Service will present a free webinar, “Tips for Filing 2022 Income Taxes,” in January, February and March.

The online class will cover tax credits and deductions, taxable income, the refund process and how to avoid common errors. All sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 31, Feb. 23 and March 23.

To sign up for a session or for information, go online to tax.idaho.gov/register.

Also:

The Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St., Ketchum, is hosting "The Color of Sound" through March 18. The exhibition explores the relationship between art and the neurological phenomenon of synesthesia, which allows some people to experience one sense through another, according to a news release.

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting on Saturday, beginning at 4:45 p.m., for the 19th Hole Bar & Grill, 649 Golf Course Rd.

IDACORP shareholders have donated $25,000 to The Salvation Army, joining Idaho Power customer contributions of $171,000, for the 2022–23 Project Share season, according to a news release. The money provides energy-bill assistance to neighbors in need throughout southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

