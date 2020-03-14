Magic Valley hospitals say they're prepared for coronavirus patients

BURLEY — Hospitals around the Magic Valley are prepared to care for potential coronavirus patients and some have restricted visitor access.
The level of restriction at each facility may change as needed.
“Yes, we are prepared,” said Tom Murphy, administrator at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Murphy said people’s panic has been more difficult to deal with than the virus.
“We have already seen some people who want to be tested, even though there is no evidence that they needed to be tested,” he said. People with coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are being screened and if they meet the criteria they will be given the test. As of Thursday, Minidoka Memorial had not tested anyone yet.
Murphy said if people are showing signs of the virus they should not wait to seek medical attention.
The Rural Health Clinic and the hospital are screening people as they come in the doors for symptoms and if they have signs they are immediately given masks.
People going to their doctor or to the hospital should also call ahead to alert the staff, he said.
“And please don’t be offended if you are asked to put a mask on,” infection control nurse RoZan Egan said.
Egan is working full time to keep hospital staff informed on the latest developments and to instruct staff on how to deal with cases that come into the hospital.
Cleaning and sanitary procedures were already in place at the hospital, Murphy said, cautioning people against making unnecessary trips to visit patients.
“If you’re not sick, you don’t need to visit the hospital,” Egan said. “The person is being taken care of. And the person who is in the hospital may need your help when they get out.”
Murphy said the hospital has started limiting access to its extended care facility for anyone showing signs of respiratory illness or fever or if they have traveled in the last 14 days.
“That list may expand,” he said. Long-term care residents have also been instructed not to shake hands or hug and are told to stay six feet away from other people.
Murphy said the hospital has experienced some theft of masks, so they are now stored out of sight.
Lack of supplies, he said, could become a problem nationwide because of people buying items out of panic.
“The national supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) is strained,” he said.
Egan said the masks must be fit-tested each year anyway, so the masks people are buying may not even be effective for them.
Like other health care providers, St. Luke’s is actively preparing for impacts in the community should cases develop here,” spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome said in a statement to the Times-News.
“St. Luke’s has been monitoring the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and preparing for local impacts since early January,” Bartlome wrote. “This timeline happens to coincide with the season where we see an increase in respiratory illness so many of the early steps we took related to infection prevention mirrored what we do each year to help prevent the spread of colds and flu — guidance related to frequent hand washing, covering your mouth when you sneeze, staying home when you’re sick, etc. This remains good guidance when trying to protect against the spread of coronavirus.”
Bartlome said the hospital is collaborating with health care and service providers, and public agencies like health departments, and has connections with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others.
“This is important as we prepare and work to share information with our communities. Understanding that accessing up-to-date and trusted information about the virus is important, we continue to use and recommend information from the CDC and local health departments. They are great sources,” she said.
Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital said in a statement to the Times-News that the hospital is prepared to care for novel coronavirus patients if needed.
Visitor restrictions are in place to keep the hospital and clinics safe and healthy for everyone, and people with fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea should not visit or accompany a patient and should not enter the hospital except to seek care for themselves.
Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus
Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.
Hospitals around the Magic Valley are prepared to care for potential coronavirus patients and some have restricted visitor access.
HAILEY — Blaine County School District school and facilities will close to the public Monday and remain closed through April 5, the district a…
A case of COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Blaine County.
Across the U.S., there are 42 states and the District of Columbia reporting a total of 1,215 cases.
The coronavirus hasn't hurt too many Magic Valley businesses yet, but that could change as the illness spreads.
Idaho has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.
The Buhl School District will join Kimberly schools in canceling Monday classes due to COVID-19.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency Friday due to the new coronavirus.
The Kimberly School District has canceled Monday classes for students so it can prepare for possible long-term closures. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
The Twin Falls St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The Boise State women’s basketball team will miss a trip to the NCAA Tournament because of the new coronavirus — and all Boise State athletic competitions have been suspended.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it is suspending all worship services because of the spread of the coronavirus.
College of Southern Idaho moves classes online to prevent coronavirus spread.
Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate said Thursday they've made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus.
Twin Falls School District to limit crowds, change parent conferences to prevent spread of coronavirus
Twin Falls schools announced that parent-teacher conferences will take place over the phone and no more than 250 people will be allowed in any district facility.
The first sporting event cancellations have hit Idaho and include high school and College of Southern Idaho events.
Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.
The annual Share Your Heart Ball, a fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold, has been postponed.
Event organizers said ticket sales for the Lights and Lasers show at Shoshone Falls were being postponed due to fears about large gatherings.
The Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that it was canceling its festival, which was scheduled for March 18-22.
Twin Falls city officials posted on Facebook seeking to ease concerns about the city's water system.
The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remaining games in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers moved quickly Wednesday to bolster the state's ability to test for the new coronavirus.
The health district based in Twin Falls has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.
The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $2 million in emergency funding to help Idaho prepare and respond to a potential outbreak from the novel coronavirus.
Four Boise State University international students are in self-isolation for 14 days after clearing a health screening for coronavirus COVID-19 upon their arrival to Seattle on Monday.
Although the risk of coronavirus (COVID19) is currently low in Idaho, now is the time to plan and prepare.
Here's the latest on what state health officials are saying about the coronavirus in Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Idaho but 35 people are being monitored, most of them travelers ret…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but t…
No coronavirus in Idaho, but the South-Central Public Health District is montoring the global outbreak
“This is something that we plan and train for on a regular basis,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD Public Health Preparedness Program Manager.
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
The coronavirus, which has caused more than 550 reported deaths in China and has infected more than 24,000 people worldwide, has affected Idaho’s biggest technology company.
Buhl resident Tim Pond has kept touch with the rest of the world on Facebook after his cruise ship was quarantined Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus.