Magic Valley hospitals say they're prepared for coronavirus patients

Egan is working full time to keep hospital staff informed on the latest developments and to instruct staff on how to deal with cases that come into the hospital.

Cleaning and sanitary procedures were already in place at the hospital, Murphy said, cautioning people against making unnecessary trips to visit patients.

“If you’re not sick, you don’t need to visit the hospital,” Egan said. “The person is being taken care of. And the person who is in the hospital may need your help when they get out.”

Murphy said the hospital has started limiting access to its extended care facility for anyone showing signs of respiratory illness or fever or if they have traveled in the last 14 days.

“That list may expand,” he said. Long-term care residents have also been instructed not to shake hands or hug and are told to stay six feet away from other people.

Murphy said the hospital has experienced some theft of masks, so they are now stored out of sight.

Lack of supplies, he said, could become a problem nationwide because of people buying items out of panic.

“The national supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) is strained,” he said.