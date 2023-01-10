Magic Valley homeless count takes place later this month

TWIN FALLS — Local officials want to know where the homeless will spend the night of Jan. 25.

Volunteers will fan out across Magic Valley the week after that date, trying to get a handle on how many homeless people live here.

Last year the count for people spending the night in an unsheltered environment, such as a car or outdoors, was 29, a figure even count organizers say is inaccurate. More volunteers expected to help this year could, however, bring a more accurate number, said Randy Wastradowski, community services director of the South Central Idaho Community Action.

Each year, volunteers throughout Idaho and the nation go to locations where the homeless are known to congregate — soup kitchens, parks and libraries — and ask individuals where they spent the night of the last Wednesday in January, as a requirement for funding from a Housing and Urban Development Program for homeless assistance.

This year, the date falls on Jan. 25, and volunteers do surveys in the days afterward.

It’s called a “point in time” count, meant to give a snapshot of the homeless situation.

Whether the homeless count is accurate is subject to debate.

Wastradowski, who is leading the effort in Magic Valley, told the Times-News that volunteers strive for an accurate count but believes numbers are undercounted.

“We think there are a lot more people who are unsheltered,” Wastradowski said.

John Spiers, executive of the transitional housing Valley House, agrees that there has been an undercount, saying the count is "way low."

The unsheltered count for Magic Valley in 2021 was 35.

Wastradowski said he hopes 30 people will help with the count this year, which will allow volunteers to put more focus on Blaine, Cassia and Minidoka counties.

The count differentiates between “unsheltered” — people living in places such as cars or tents, abandoned buildings or simply in a sleeping bag at a city park — and “sheltered” — those living in transitional housing or emergency shelters.

If a homeless person stays that night at a motel or a friend’s house, they are not counted in the survey.

The night of Jan. 26, 2022, the date of last year's point in time count, Wastradowski said, was a “cold, cold, night — the whole week was cold.” Many people likely took extra precautions to stay somewhere sheltered, such at a friend’s house, he said.

Of the 29 who were found to have spent that night in unsheltered environments, 23 were living in vehicles, five inside non-housing such as tents or RVs that weren’t hooked up to electricity and water, and one spent the night outdoors.

From anecdotal evidence, Wastradowski said homelessness has likely increased in Magic Valley compared with last year.

“It hasn’t lessened,” he said.

Nine of the 29 unsheltered people who were counted were 17 years old and younger. One veteran stayed at a shelter that night. And 116 children 17 and younger stayed in shelters or transitional housing.

The number of people who spent Jan. 26 in sheltered environments in Region 4 is much higher than those in any other region of the state.

While 242 people said they spent the night at a shelter or transitional housing in Magic Valley, the next-closest region was 78 in Region 2 (comprising Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho counties). Region 3, with Adams, Washington, Payette, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Valley and Boise counties, said 76 were in sheltered environments, while 495 were unsheltered.

“Our region has seen a 147.83% increase in sheltered homeless over the last two years which could be a reflection on the amount of people who have lost their housing due to rent increasing, landlords selling their properties and other reasons,” Wastradowski said in an email to the Times-News.