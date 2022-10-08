Magic Valley hemp growers reflect on the first season

DECLO — Harvest time marks the end of the first season of hemp as a crop in Idaho. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture issued 13 permits for hemp growers in the state, for about 500 acres of the crop.

Two Magic Valley farmers gave the new crop a trial run this year, and say the experience went well enough for them to increase the crop size in 2023.

In Declo, Lynn and Lonny Taylor planted 70 acres of hemp for fiber. They had secured a contract with a buyer in Illinois before they planted, so there wasn’t quite so much risk with the new crop. The buyer is said to be using the fiber in products related to the automotive industry.

As far as growing the crop, there were no real surprises or issues. The main issue was equipment, the stalks tended to get wrapped around the auger during harvesting. Taylor said that issue is one they will work on resolving before next year’s harvest.

“It went super smooth," said Shey Taylor, who did cutting and baling for the crop. "The only real problem we had was running our swathers through it, wrapping around our augers.”

The Taylors intend to plant 200 to 300 acres next year for fiber, and may apply for a seed production permit from ISDA as well.

In Buhl, Tim Cornie planted 80 acres of hemp on his farm. Cornie is part owner of 1,000 Springs Mill, and planted hemp grain for a food product, which he said has none of the characteristics of the CBD hemp.

"The hemp grain has as much protein as soybeans, but it’s gluten free and it has 9 amino acids, and omega 3 and omega 6,” Cornie said. “It’s like a quinoa.”

Farmers intrigued by hemp's potential Although many people are interested in growing the new crop, there were concerns about the number of steps the Idaho State Department of Agriculture requires to get a license.

This year's harvest will soon be found in the 1,000 Springs Mills meal replacement bars, which should be available for purchase by around the end of the year.

Cornie said the growing experience went better than he expected, and was an easy harvest, too. He said he plans to make a few tweaks for next year and will increase the crop size and seeding rate to get a thicker stand.

The crop threshed easily, Cornie said, which he didn’t think it would. He had initially wanted to produce both hemp grain and fiber, but harvesting the seeds pulverized the stalks.

“The combine we used kind of ate up the fiber a little bit too much,” Cornie said. “So we didn't actually harvest the wool this year.”