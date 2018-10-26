Try 1 month for 99¢
Magic Valley Health Fair
Rick Kartchner gets his blood pressure checked by Elli Butz, a registered nurse at St. Luke’s, during the Magic Valley Health Fair in October 2016.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — If you’re looking for low-cost blood work options or a free flu shot, you can find both at the Magic Valley Health Fair.

It’s the 13th year for the event and admission is free. The fair runs from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences & Human Services Building in Twin Falls.

The event is presented by the Times-News, and sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Miracle-Ear and Wright Physical Therapy.

“There’s something for everyone at the health fair,” said Michelle Campbell, director of events and marketing for the Times-News.

The health fair will feature 54 vendors, with a number of booths from St. Luke’s Magic Valley, and others such as physical therapists and hospice care providers.

Free screenings will be offered, such as for skin cancer, gait and balance, hearing and blood pressure. Free nitrate testing will also be available for well water.

Wellness Tree Clinic will administer free flu shots, donated by Twin Falls physician Dr. Cole Johnson. There’s a limited number available, so come early if you want one.

“We have run out before,” Campbell said.

Discount blood work will be also offered, covering: glucose, lipid panel, CMP (requires fasting for 12 hours prior to the blood draw, but you may drink water), CBC, Hemoglobin A1c, TSH, PSA, and clinical lab work lipid and glucose profile. The cost ranges from $3 to $15 per test.

“The discounted blood work is a great deal,” Campbell said.

St. Luke’s will have its mobile mammogram bus on site for community members to tour. Magic Valley Paramedics will also bring an ambulance to the health fair. If you need a ride from the parking lot to the front door, St. Luke’s will provide a shuttle service.

