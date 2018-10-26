TWIN FALLS — If you’re looking for low-cost blood work options or a free flu shot, you can find both at the Magic Valley Health Fair.
It’s the 13th year for the event and admission is free. The fair runs from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Health Sciences & Human Services Building in Twin Falls.
The event is presented by the Times-News, and sponsored by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Miracle-Ear and Wright Physical Therapy.
“There’s something for everyone at the health fair,” said Michelle Campbell, director of events and marketing for the Times-News.
The health fair will feature 54 vendors, with a number of booths from St. Luke’s Magic Valley, and others such as physical therapists and hospice care providers.
Free screenings will be offered, such as for skin cancer, gait and balance, hearing and blood pressure. Free nitrate testing will also be available for well water.
Wellness Tree Clinic will administer free flu shots, donated by Twin Falls physician Dr. Cole Johnson. There’s a limited number available, so come early if you want one.
“We have run out before,” Campbell said.
Discount blood work will be also offered, covering: glucose, lipid panel, CMP (requires fasting for 12 hours prior to the blood draw, but you may drink water), CBC, Hemoglobin A1c, TSH, PSA, and clinical lab work lipid and glucose profile. The cost ranges from $3 to $15 per test.
“The discounted blood work is a great deal,” Campbell said.
St. Luke’s will have its mobile mammogram bus on site for community members to tour. Magic Valley Paramedics will also bring an ambulance to the health fair. If you need a ride from the parking lot to the front door, St. Luke’s will provide a shuttle service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.