Magic Valley has most COVID-19 cases since April; Idaho cases doubled last week

Some people have also dismissed the seriousness of rising case numbers, saying the increase in cases is merely a result of increased testing.

That thinking is problematic for a few reasons. For one, pretty much all increases in testing here have occurred due to specific outbreaks, often at food processors or assisted living facilities, Bodily said.

There hasn't been any broad, general increase in testing. But Kern noted that the number of positive tests is increasing. The reality is the virus is spreading faster as people stop taking precautions.

“Even if you don’t care about your own health, it is important to remember that you’re not the only person in the community,” Bodily said. “It has to be about our community or we’ll never get out of this.”

Big repercussions?

Idaho’s increase in cases has already caused the state to extend restrictions that could have ended last week. The state is still in stage 4, the final stage, of its reopening plan.

Failing to slow the spread could force Idaho to backtrack even farther, to a more restrictive stage.