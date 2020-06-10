Magic Valley had 45% of Idaho's new COVID-19 cases last week

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley continues to see a disproportionately high number of COVID-19 cases. With 130 new infections, the region accounted for 45% of all new Idaho cases last week.
The state has had more new cases in a seven-day stretch (287) than it has since mid-April. The number of new, weekly infections isn’t flat — it continues to trend upward.
Twin Falls County, the sixth-largest county in Idaho, led all counties in new cases between June 3 and June 9, with 37. Cassia (34 new cases), Minidoka (24) and Jerome (22) counties were also among the top six. Idaho’s largest counties, Canyon County and Ada County, had 36 and 31 new cases respectively last week.
Relative to the week before, three eastern Idaho counties — Bingham, Bannock and Bonneville — had the most new cases. Bingham County saw its weekly case total increase six-fold from the week before (from two to 12 cases), while Bannock (15 new cases) and Bonneville (12) saw their weekly case totals triple.
According to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data, Idaho had two COVID-19 deaths last week, both of which were in Twin Falls County. As of June 5, four Magic Valley long-term care facilities have had COVID-19 deaths, and two facilities — The Canyons Retirement Community and Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls — have had 11 each.
Four Magic Valley facilities — The Canyons, Bridgeview, Desert View Care in Buhl and Comunicare in Jerome — have had 10 or more staff contract COVID-19. There are five Magic Valley long-term care facilities with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks: Bridgeview, The Canyons, Desert View, Desano Place in Jerome and Bennett Hills Rehab and Care Center in Gooding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.