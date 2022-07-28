Magic Valley GOP members respond to recent state convention

JEROME — Three candidates for state legislature released a statement on Monday in response to the Idaho GOP Convention, which took place two weeks ago.

The statement was issued by District 26 Senate candidate Laurie Lickley, District 26A House candidate Mike Pohanka and District 26B House candidate Jack Nelsen. The three are running in the district that serves Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties, and each faces a Democrat in November’s general election.

Lickley, Pohanka and Nelsen, who are all life-long Idaho Republicans, assert that they stand for traditional GOP values. But during the convention, disagreement over platform resolutions resulted in verbal attacks and insults, they say.

“What is not consistent with those core Republican principles is demonizing those who disagree whether in other parties or our own,” the statement said.

Animated debates on topics from limiting who can participate in Republican primaries to exceptions to the abortion ban when the life of the mother is at risk.

The three called on what they called the “silent majority” of common-sense Republicans to become involved in party politics and push back against extremism.

“If we continue to let the most shrill, loudest, and angriest voices dominate our party, then our proud state will suffer, and institutions broken will take generations to repair,” the statement said.

District 26B House candidate Greg Lanting, a Twin Falls Republican who attended the convention, says he agrees with the statement.

“I knocked on doors for Goldwater and lots of conservative candidates over the years,” Lanting said. “I was disappointed in the convention. It did not represent the Republican party I grew up in.”

Lanting, who faces Independent candidate Liyah Babayan in the November general election, said that Republicans facing competition from the left have likely lost some votes because of some of the positions the party has taken.

“We probably got hurt by the fact that there’s going to be some people — particularly undecided voters — who say, ‘Whoa, I can’t vote for a Republican. Look what they believe in,’” Lanting said.

Rep. Lance Clow from Twin Falls saw animated participation at the convention, but said that’s just the kind of thing that happens when people are passionate about topics.

“In general, this convention had a lot of energetic supporters of some of the platform changes that were very loud,” Clow said. “I wouldn’t say that the convention was overwhelmed with that.”

Clow, a life-long Republican in the Magic Valley, said he supports the platform in general, even if he can’t agree with portions.

Nobody agrees with each other 100% of the time, he said, and that’s why things are decided by majority vote, including this year’s platform.

“I hear all the time from people who disagree with me that I’m just a RINO,” Clow said. “I would say I haven’t really changed very much in my time as a Republican, but the party’s been changing.”

Clow said that perhaps a bit of complacency from moderate Republicans has led to less participation from voices of moderation.

“The convention brought a lot of people to their senses about how active should they be,” he said. “Sometimes people get too passive and maybe that’s what’s going on.”

Former Twin Falls GOP Committee Chair Steve Millington, in a letter to the Times-News, said that differing opinions over some of the resolutions and rule changes were a mix of many voices, most of them loud.

Millington agreed with the statement from the District 26 candidates and said the GOP should make efforts to encourage people to get in to the party — not limit who can participate.

“We are the party ‘of the people, by the people and for the people,’” Millington wrote. “We should not follow ideologies that suggest anything less. The new Party leadership has plans that disenfranchise many Idahoans. We must begin the fight at the local level: precincts, city, county, and legislature and state level.”

Chenele Dixon, Republican candidate for House Seat 24A, said she agreed with the calls for dialogue and civility within the party.

“It is important to work together as Republicans,” Dixon said in a statement to the Times-News. “We need to have civil dialogue to solve problems we face in our state.

“Name calling and incivility do not help us as Republicans or as Idahoans.”