South-central Idaho farmers are getting into the swing of planting season.

Cereal, potatoes and sugar beet planting in Magic Valley is moving along, according to this week’s National Agricultural Statistics Service report on crop progress and condition, although planting remains behind schedule statewide as eastern Idaho farmers wait for fields to dry.

On Sunday, Idaho’s spring wheat planting was 26% complete compared with the five-year average of 48%, while 1% of the crop has emerged, compared with a 9% average.

Fifteen percent of Idaho’s potato crop has been planted, compared with a 32% five-year average, the report said.

Cold, wet soil is delaying planting in parts of Bonneville and Madison counties in eastern Idaho, and Jefferson County experienced some flooding.

The National Weather Service’s one-month forecast calls for higher-than-normal precipitation and below-average temperatures in southern Idaho, although the high temperatures Saturday through Monday in Twin Falls are expected to hit the 80s.