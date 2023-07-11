Mark your calendars for fair and rodeo festivities happening in the Magic Valley during July, August and September.

Camas County

The fair will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 3 at Camas Avenue West in Fairfield. Events will continue throughout the weekend and will end at 3 p.m. Aug. 6.

Lincoln County

The fair and rodeo will begin with the junior rodeo on July 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone. The rodeos will continue at 8 p.m. July 27-28. A variety of events will continue throughout the week. The fair ends July 30 after the antique tractor pull at 5 p.m.

Minidoka County

The fair and rodeo will run July 31 through Aug. 5 at 85 E. Baseline Road in Rupert.

Junior rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 2-3.

Wildwood will be performing a free concert sponsored by PMT at 7 p.m. July 31 at the rodeo grandstands.

Fair ticket prices for adults are $10 per person. The cost for children between ages 6-12 is $6 and infants under age 6 have free admission. A family special for two adults and four kids is $35.

Jerome County

The fair will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds. Rodeos are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-9 in the DePew Arena.

Events will continue throughout the week and end at 10 p.m. Aug. 12.

To purchase tickets online, visit tickets.jeromecountyfair.com/tickets.

Blaine County

The 4-H fair will begin at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 and will end with English Horse Show on Aug. 14 in Hailey.

The ATV Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. The kid’s rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. The Fall Rodeo event will start at 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

Gooding County

The Gooding Junior Rodeo will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Gooding County Fairgrounds. The Gooding Pro Rodeo will begin from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 16-19.

A parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 on Main Street and the line-up is at 4 p.m. near the College of Southern Idaho Round Building.

Carnival wristbands, $25 per person, are available for purchase between July 3 and Aug. 11 at the Gooding Fair office. To purchase online tickets, visit tickets.goodingprorodeo.com/p/tickets.

Cassia County

The fair will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Elba Avenue in Burley. The events will continue for three days until the fair ends at 12 p.m. Aug. 19.

The rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 17-19. Gates open at 7 p.m. and Mutton Bustin starts at 7:30 p.m.

A concert featuring musician Craig Morgan will begin at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets are $15 for wooden bleacher seats and $25 for grandstand and arena seating.

On-site tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. July 20 through Aug. 19. To purchase tickets online, visit myidahotix.com/organizations/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo.

Twin Falls County

Gates will open at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 4 (Labor Day) at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds.

Musician Mitchell Tenpenny will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Shouse Arena.

Fair gate admission is $7 for ages 13 and above, $5 for ages 6-12.

To purchase online tickets for the fair, rodeo or concert visit www.tfcfair.com/p/buy-tickets.