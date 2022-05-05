Magic Valley Energy scholarship now open to local students

TWIN FALLS — Applications for Magic Valley Energy's scholarship are available for local high school juniors, seniors and College of Southern Idaho students interested in a career in renewable energy.
The $1,000 scholarship offered can be used toward classes in the Renewable Energy Systems.
The scholarship application can be accessed at magicvalleyenergy.com/scholarship and must be submitted by June 1 to be considered.
MVE has proposed two wind projects in the Magic Valley, which will offer opportunities for those interested in renewable energy.
The project will be located primarily on federal and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
“CSI has a fantastic program for wind technicians,” MVE project director Luke Papez said. “Hiring local talent will be a priority for us as we move forward.”
For more information or to apply, visit magicvalleyenergy.com or email info@magicvalleyenergy.com.