Local high school seniors and College of Southern Idaho students interested in a career in renewable energy can now apply for scholarships from Magic Valley Energy.

Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of leading energy company LS Power, has proposed two wind projects in the Magic Valley located in Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.

The two projects will bring more than 40 permanent job opportunities to the Magic Valley and have an estimated ongoing $23 million economic impact annually for Southern Idaho after the construction periods have finished.

Magic Valley Energy is offering a $1,000 scholarship that can be used toward classes in the Renewable Energy Systems Technology Program at the College of Southern Idaho.

The scholarship application can be accessed at magicvalleyenergy.com/scholarship. The deadline to apply is April 3.

For more information or to apply, visit magicvalleyenergy.com or email info@magicvalleyenergy.com.