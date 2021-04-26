Magic Valley Energy answers residents' questions about Lava Ridge Wind Project

More of these types of projects will be necessary, Papez said, as states and utility providers begin to rely more on renewable energy. Two years ago Idaho Power, for example, pledged to transition to 100% clean energy by 2045.

Building out the project would require improvements of existing roads as well as the addition of new roads. This could improve public access to the BLM-owned lands, which is a concern some ranchers who have grazing allotments on the proposed site have shared with Magic Valley Energy.

“One concern is a general increase of use with improved access throughout the area and how (ranchers) might deal with that for their cattle operations,” Papez said.

As with wind projects in most locations, residents have also raised concerns about the visual impact of the project. The company has tried to mitigate this by proposing turbine locations at least one mile away from all residences.

“That’s more than the typical industry standard,” Papez said. “We are trying to be considerate to how close people live.”

Along with being compatible with nearby residents, the company will have to make the project work for the wildlife in the area. This summer the BLM will begin its environmental impact statement for the project, which is required under federal law.