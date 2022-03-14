Magic Valley Energy announces 2nd wind project

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of LS Power, will be adding to its renewable energy portfolio in southern Idaho.

The company announced Monday it plans to develop a second wind-energy project, named the Salmon Falls Wind Project, in rural Twin Falls County.

“The need for renewable energy across the West continues to grow,” project director Luke Papez said in a statement. “Idaho has been a longstanding leader in the generation of clean energy and the Salmon Falls project continues this legacy, positioning Idaho at the forefront of production of wind energy in a safe and environmentally sustainable manner, while supporting significant increases in economic benefits that few other opportunities can provide.”

The proposed area is on ground owned by the Bureau of Land Management. The project could potentially bring 800 megawatts of renewable energy, according to the wind-energy producer.

The site features favorable wind resources, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources and proximity to existing and future high voltage transmission lines, the company statement said.

Can grazing and renewable energy co-exist? The Lava Ridge Wind Project could bring hundreds of wind turbines to public land where a few families have been raising cattle for generations.

Magic Valley Energy's existing project, the Lava Ridge Wind Project, is moving through the Environmental Impact Statement process. Required by environmental law, a draft EIS will be available this summer, detailing possible positive and negative environmental effects of the proposed project. The company is aiming to start construction in 2023 if the project is approved.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project would place up to 400 turbines on 73,000 acres of BLM ground, northeast of Twin Falls.

Protecting history: Minidoka internment camp survivors opposed to wind project Survivors of the Minidoka War Relocation Center are worried about the impact of the Lava Ridge Wind Project. The closest turbine is currently planned to be 2 miles from the site.

The Salmon Falls Wind Project is in the initial stages of development and will also require an EIS, according to the BLM. Construction could begin in 2024.

Tax revenues generated during the construction period are estimated to exceed $46 million, according to MVE. The project will also bring up to 20 permanent jobs.

Bureau of Land Management extends public scoping period on proposed wind energy project Following two widely attended virtual public scoping meetings, the BLM's Shoshone Field Office plans to extend the public scoping period by 30 days, accepting public input until Oct. 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0