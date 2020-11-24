Magic Valley doctors join national calls for people to avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings

Taylor says she understands people want to see their families, but she emphasized it’s better to have a different kind of Thanksgiving than to see a family member end up in the hospital.

“You’re going to have to be creative,” she said. “Try to do something remotely. … I know it’s not the same as being able to hug your relatives, but it’s a safer way to do it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A small, outdoor dinner with family and friends falls under the moderate risk category, as do pumpkin patch and orchard visits and small outdoor sports events that abide by social distancing guidelines.

St. Luke’s says that it’s best to avoid crowded stores this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A crowded store would fall under the high-risk category. Attending any sort of crowded event also counts as high risk, as does a large indoor gathering with people who don’t already live in your house.

People who do fly this year should self-quarantine when they return to the Magic Valley after a crowded airport and flight. A lot of people are going to be spreading COVID-19 asymptomatically after returning from Thanksgiving trips. People can slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home for 14 days — even if they feel well — after they get back home.