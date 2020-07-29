Magic Valley doctor: COVID-19 way deadlier than the flu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Yes, COVID-19 is particularly lethal, officials say.

In the last 10 days, COVID-19 has killed 10 people in the Magic Valley, bringing the total death count to 45 since the pandemic began in March, according to the South Central Public Health District. The virus has now killed 173 people in Idaho.

In Twin Falls County alone, 29 people have died out of the 1,146 confirmed cases according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare — a death rate of 2.9%. Most of those deaths have occurred at nursing homes. In the Magic Valley, 45 people have died out of 3,132 cases, a 1.4% death rate.

That’s a lot, said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Wood River. Kern spoke at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting.

For perspective, the flu has a death rate of about 0.1%, Kern said. The virus is also far more deadly than car accidents. Kern noted that in 2018, car accidents killed 10 people in Twin Falls County (the 2019 numbers aren’t available yet). COVID-19 has killed three times as many people in the county.