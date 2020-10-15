Magic Valley doctor: COVID-19 situation getting into 'dangerous' territory

The hospital felt the strain back in mid-July when it had 22 patients, the previous high point until the ongoing October surge.

“At the hospital, we’re getting to the point where we’re actually having to call in some doctors from Boise to help take care of some of the patients,” Kern said, adding that nurses are working overtime.

Back in some parts of August, the Twin Falls hospital had just a few of COVID-19 admissions per day. But now, Kern said, the hospital is considering limiting elective surgeries once again in order to handle the influx of COVID-19 admissions. He added that flu hospitalizations have already begun, a bad sign this early in the year.

Idaho also set a new record for weekly COVID-19 cases with 4,165. The Magic Valley accounted for 19% of those cases — back in late August the Magic Valley only accounted for 8% of the state’s totals. COVID-19 has now killed 516 Idahoans and 72 people in the Magic Valley. Three Magic Valley residents died last week, one each from Twin Falls, Cassia and Gooding counties.

Outside of Blaine County — where cases have been relatively scarce since April — Magic Valley government officials haven’t imposed mask mandates or taken meaningful efforts to encourage individuals to wear masks.